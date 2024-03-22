KNCHR Wants Shakahola Massacre Case Expedited

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) wants the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite the prosecution of those involved in the Shakahola massacre.

In its report dubbed “Mashaka ya Shakahola”, the human rights commission lamented over the speed at which the case was being heard.

“The suspects were charged after being held on no charge for approximately nine months, in four different courts with varied offences in eight days,” said KNCHR.

“This raises questions about their rights to a fair hearing.”

Read: Court Declines to Grant Mackenzie, 38 Others Bond Over Shakahola Massacre

According to the commission, the continued delay to prosecute the case has caused the suspects and families distress.

The report describes a number of incidents in which the DPP filed different applications to have the suspects detained while an official investigation were conducted.

Notwithstanding, KNCHR conveyed its endorsement and gratitude for the State’s endeavors to make the 95 suspects answerable for their deeds and guarantee that the survivors get justice.

KNCHR demanded at the same time that survivors no longer be victimized.

Read Also: Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie, 94 Co-accused Deny Four Terrorism-related Charges in Shakahola Case

Claims of torture and inhumane, brutal, and degrading treatment against them were reported to be believable.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his followers are accused of ordering their followers to starve to death in Shakahola Forest.

In January, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki declared Mackenzie’s Good News International Ministries a criminal organized group.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 22 (1) of the Prevention of Organized Crimes Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Good News International Ministries to be an organized criminal group for the Act,” reads the notice.

Mackenzie and 38 co-accused persons have since been charged with child cruelty, torture, and denying children the right to education.

They entered a not guilty plea.