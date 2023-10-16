in NEWS

KNUT SG Collins Oyuu Involved in Road Accident in Kisumu

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) secretary general Collins Oyuu was Monday involved in a road accident in Kisumu County.

Oyuu’s vehicle is said to have overturned near Kombewa on the Bondo-Kisumu route.

According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer RTEO Allan Mwangi, the driver was avoiding a cyclist as he rushed to catch a flight at Kisumu International Airport.

Mr Mwangi told reporters that both Oyuu and his driver escaped unhurt.

The cyclist, however, sustained injuries.

Further investigations are underway.

