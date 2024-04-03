Koffi Olomide to run for DRC Senate seat

Singer Koff Olomide declared interest in running for election to the Senate in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Reports suggest he is due to stand in the province of Sud-Ubangi, in north-west Congo in the April 22 polls on behalf of the AFDC-A party.

Olomide, real name Antoine Abgepa, will be 68-years-old this year and was appointed ambassador of Congolese culture by President Félix Tshisekedi in 2022.

For just over 10 years, Olomide has had ambitions to enter politics.

He is currently a member of Bahati Lukwebo’s AFDC-A, which belongs to Tshisekedi’s coalition.

He tried to get closer to the PPRD, which was Joseph Kabila’s party, during the former president’s reign.

The singer, who has a career spanning almost 50 years, intends to get fully involved in the country’s political issues.

Born to a Congolese father and a mother from Sierra Leone, Koffi has made a career out of singing languorous love songs.

“The son of the soil is in trouble. For the past ten years or so, wherever I go, people tell me they see me serving the Congo in ways other than music. Koffi, you’ve got to become a senator, they’ve even seen me a bit higher than that. I could play one of these roles even without a salary”, he declared.

“I love my country. I love the Congo and I love the well-being of the Congolese people.

It hurts me when I see people in total comfort having fun with billions and people who have nothing to eat for 2, 3, 4 days.”

