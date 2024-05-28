Korea Embassy Donates $1 Million to Red Cross Kenya for Flood Relief Efforts

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is proud to announce a donation of $1 million to the Red Cross Society of Kenya to support its ongoing flood relief efforts across the country. Deputy Ambassador Sangkyoo Nam presented the cheque to the Secretary General of the Red Cross Society of Kenya, Dr Ahmed Idris, at a ceremony on 23 May 2024.

This substantial donation is part of the Korean government’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and solidarity with nations facing natural disasters. The severe flooding in various parts of Kenya has displaced thousands and disrupted communities, making international support more important than ever.

“We are honoured to contribute to the relief efforts led by the Kenya Red Cross Society,” said Deputy Ambassador Sangkyoo Nam. “The Korean government and people stand by Kenya during this difficult time, and we hope that our support will help alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods.”

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Kenya, a milestone that underscores the enduring partnership and friendship between our nations. On the occasion of this momentous anniversary, Korea reaffirms its commitment to solidarity and future cooperation with Kenya.

Dr Ahmed Idris expressed his deep gratitude for the $1 million donation and underscored its importance in strengthening the Red Cross’ capacity to deliver essential assistance. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Korean Embassy for their generous support. This donation will significantly strengthen our efforts to provide emergency shelter, clean water, sanitation and basic health services to those in need,” said Dr Idris. The Korean Embassy’s donation will also support long-term recovery and rehabilitation efforts, helping to rebuild infrastructure and restore livelihoods in flood-affected areas