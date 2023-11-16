Koskei Orders Suspension of Six CEOs Over Alleged Graft

Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has ordered the suspension of six chief executive officers over alleged graft and procurement irregularities.

Koskei on Thursday also ordered the suspension of 67 police officers and an accountant at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA).

This comes after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recommended the suspension of the officers.

In letters addressed to parastatal heads and the respective Cabinet Secretaries in ministries involved, the anti-graft agency explains that the government officials continued stay in office of during the period of the investigation would undermine its work.

“In issuing the directives, the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service emphasises that the Government remains firm in its commitment to eradicating corruption which, he maintains, undermines its development agenda,” the statement reads in part.

Those suspended include; Eng Fredrick Mwamati, CEO Tanathi Water Works Development Agency, Stephen Ogenga, Director General of the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), Stanvas Ong’alo, Acting Director General National Museums of Kenya and Benjamin Kai Chilumo, the CEO of Huduma Centre Secretariat.

Others are; Peter Gitaa Koria, the CEO/GM of Bomas of Kenya, Eng. Anthony Wamukota, the General Manager of Design & Construction at Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) and Esther Wanjiru Chege, an accountant at KeRRA.