Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Areas affected by Kenya Power Blackout Today September 14, 2024

    Oki Bin OkiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    Kenya Power Scheduled Power Maintenance
    Kenya Power Scheduled Power Maintenance

    Kenya Power has scheduled power interruptions across several areas in nine counties on Tuesday to facilitate system maintenance.

    The interruptions will vary in duration, affecting different regions as outlined below

    Nairobi:
    Power cuts will occur from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas:

    • Kasarani Police Station
    • ICIPE
    • KISE
    • Sports View East
    • Sports Drive East
    • Radio Waumini
    • Queens College
    • Complex View Estate Seasons
    • Clay City East
    • Citam Church
    • Camp David
    • Jaylne Academy
    • Kastemill Academy
    • Kilimani Road
    • Menelik Road
    • Kirichwa Road
    • Adams Arcade S/Centre
    • Ndemi Lane
    • Muringa Road
    • Elgeyo Marakwet Road

    Kiambu:
    Power interruptions will take place from 9 am to 5 pm in:

    • Parts of Ngoigwa
    • Karangaita
    • Windsor Pump
    • Maporomoko
    • Chania East
    • Ondiri
    • Mahihi
    • Karai
    • Kahero
    • Lusigithi
    • Nachu
    • Ndacha

    Machakos:
    Areas affected from 9 am to 2 pm include:

    • National Oil Petrol Station
    • Kathekakai Secondary
    • Katelembo Secondary
    • Kathini
    • Kathome
    • Makyau
    • Kitanga
    • Caanani Markets
    • Mua Radar
    • Mwambi Farm
    • Leaders Academy
    • Shrine Academy
    • Sonko’s Home
    • Maanzoni Lodge
    • Vista Windows
    • Makuti Pub

    Laikipia:
    Power will be cut from 8:30 am to 4 pm in:

    • Whole of Mukima
    • KHE Farm
    • Part of Mayan Hotel
    • Nturukuma
    • Councillor Kogi
    • Part of Lunatic
    • Likii Farm
    • Kwa Mwaura
    • Nyariginu
    • Murungai
    • Mwireri

    Murang’a:
    Power interruptions from 9 am to 5 pm will affect:

    • Githambo
    • Kanyenyaini
    • Tuthu
    • Kiairathe
    • Rwathia

    Kitui:
    Power cuts will be from 9 am to 5 pm in:

    • Kitumbi Market
    • Kyamboo Secondary School
    • Nzatani Market
    • Mwanzilu Market
    • Kilungu Market
    • Old Migwani Market
    • Ilalambyu Market
    • Musuani
    • Kwa Sikuu
    • Kyome
    • Nzeluni

    Mombasa:
    Power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm in:

    • Endi Textiles
    • Shreej
    • KTDA
    • Transtrailers
    • Hakika
    • Jomvu Dispensary
    • Fehmi Nailworks
    • Kwa Bendube
    • Mikanjuni
    • Alidina
    • Jomvu Kuu
    • Jitoni
    • Icolo Data
    • Excel
    • Mji wa Ng’ombe
    • Jomvu Police
    • Zaire Bar
    • Mrifu Stores
    • Black Devil
    • Jomvu Girls
    • Narcol Aluminum
    • Ngamani

    Kwale:
    Power cuts from 9 am to 2 pm will affect:

    • Boxo
    • Lantana Galu
    • Villa Kalista
    • Sonarisa
    • Queens Chatteau
    • Pinewood
    • Coromandelle
    • Borabora Wildlife Park

    Tana River:
    Areas experiencing power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm include:

    • Garsen Hospital
    • Garsen Town
    • Shelly
    • Konkona
    • Egati
    • Chira
    • Bilisa
    • Maziwa
    • Tulu
    • Bora Imani

    Residents in these areas should plan accordingly to accommodate the power interruptions.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Passy Ma Trevor, Woman Linked To Sh350 Million Fraud Detained For 30 Days

    Areas affected by Kenya Power Blackout Today September 14, 2024

     