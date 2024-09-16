Areas affected by Kenya Power Blackout Today September 14, 2024

Kenya Power has scheduled power interruptions across several areas in nine counties on Tuesday to facilitate system maintenance.

Hello, these areas will be affected by planned power interruptions tomorrow: ^BT pic.twitter.com/s6P7wXA1SF — Kenya Power (@KenyaPower_Care) September 16, 2024

The interruptions will vary in duration, affecting different regions as outlined below

Nairobi:

Power cuts will occur from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas:

Kasarani Police Station

ICIPE

KISE

Sports View East

Sports Drive East

Radio Waumini

Queens College

Complex View Estate Seasons

Clay City East

Citam Church

Camp David

Jaylne Academy

Kastemill Academy

Kilimani Road

Menelik Road

Kirichwa Road

Adams Arcade S/Centre

Ndemi Lane

Muringa Road

Elgeyo Marakwet Road

Kiambu:

Power interruptions will take place from 9 am to 5 pm in:

Parts of Ngoigwa

Karangaita

Windsor Pump

Maporomoko

Chania East

Ondiri

Mahihi

Karai

Kahero

Lusigithi

Nachu

Ndacha

Machakos:

Areas affected from 9 am to 2 pm include:

National Oil Petrol Station

Kathekakai Secondary

Katelembo Secondary

Kathini

Kathome

Makyau

Kitanga

Caanani Markets

Mua Radar

Mwambi Farm

Leaders Academy

Shrine Academy

Sonko’s Home

Maanzoni Lodge

Vista Windows

Makuti Pub

Laikipia:

Power will be cut from 8:30 am to 4 pm in:

Whole of Mukima

KHE Farm

Part of Mayan Hotel

Nturukuma

Councillor Kogi

Part of Lunatic

Likii Farm

Kwa Mwaura

Nyariginu

Murungai

Mwireri

Murang’a:

Power interruptions from 9 am to 5 pm will affect:

Githambo

Kanyenyaini

Tuthu

Kiairathe

Rwathia

Kitui:

Power cuts will be from 9 am to 5 pm in:

Kitumbi Market

Kyamboo Secondary School

Nzatani Market

Mwanzilu Market

Kilungu Market

Old Migwani Market

Ilalambyu Market

Musuani

Kwa Sikuu

Kyome

Nzeluni

Mombasa:

Power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm in:

Endi Textiles

Shreej

KTDA

Transtrailers

Hakika

Jomvu Dispensary

Fehmi Nailworks

Kwa Bendube

Mikanjuni

Alidina

Jomvu Kuu

Jitoni

Icolo Data

Excel

Mji wa Ng’ombe

Jomvu Police

Zaire Bar

Mrifu Stores

Black Devil

Jomvu Girls

Narcol Aluminum

Ngamani

Kwale:

Power cuts from 9 am to 2 pm will affect:

Boxo

Lantana Galu

Villa Kalista

Sonarisa

Queens Chatteau

Pinewood

Coromandelle

Borabora Wildlife Park

Tana River:

Areas experiencing power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm include:

Garsen Hospital

Garsen Town

Shelly

Konkona

Egati

Chira

Bilisa

Maziwa

Tulu

Bora Imani

Residents in these areas should plan accordingly to accommodate the power interruptions.