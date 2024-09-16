Areas affected by Kenya Power Blackout Today September 14, 2024

Kenya Power has scheduled power interruptions across several areas in nine counties on Tuesday to facilitate system maintenance.
The interruptions will vary in duration, affecting different regions as outlined below
Nairobi:
Power cuts will occur from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas:
- Kasarani Police Station
- ICIPE
- KISE
- Sports View East
- Sports Drive East
- Radio Waumini
- Queens College
- Complex View Estate Seasons
- Clay City East
- Citam Church
- Camp David
- Jaylne Academy
- Kastemill Academy
- Kilimani Road
- Menelik Road
- Kirichwa Road
- Adams Arcade S/Centre
- Ndemi Lane
- Muringa Road
- Elgeyo Marakwet Road
Kiambu:
Power interruptions will take place from 9 am to 5 pm in:
- Parts of Ngoigwa
- Karangaita
- Windsor Pump
- Maporomoko
- Chania East
- Ondiri
- Mahihi
- Karai
- Kahero
- Lusigithi
- Nachu
- Ndacha
Machakos:
Areas affected from 9 am to 2 pm include:
- National Oil Petrol Station
- Kathekakai Secondary
- Katelembo Secondary
- Kathini
- Kathome
- Makyau
- Kitanga
- Caanani Markets
- Mua Radar
- Mwambi Farm
- Leaders Academy
- Shrine Academy
- Sonko’s Home
- Maanzoni Lodge
- Vista Windows
- Makuti Pub
Laikipia:
Power will be cut from 8:30 am to 4 pm in:
- Whole of Mukima
- KHE Farm
- Part of Mayan Hotel
- Nturukuma
- Councillor Kogi
- Part of Lunatic
- Likii Farm
- Kwa Mwaura
- Nyariginu
- Murungai
- Mwireri
Murang’a:
Power interruptions from 9 am to 5 pm will affect:
- Githambo
- Kanyenyaini
- Tuthu
- Kiairathe
- Rwathia
Kitui:
Power cuts will be from 9 am to 5 pm in:
- Kitumbi Market
- Kyamboo Secondary School
- Nzatani Market
- Mwanzilu Market
- Kilungu Market
- Old Migwani Market
- Ilalambyu Market
- Musuani
- Kwa Sikuu
- Kyome
- Nzeluni
Mombasa:
Power interruptions will occur from 9 am to 5 pm in:
- Endi Textiles
- Shreej
- KTDA
- Transtrailers
- Hakika
- Jomvu Dispensary
- Fehmi Nailworks
- Kwa Bendube
- Mikanjuni
- Alidina
- Jomvu Kuu
- Jitoni
- Icolo Data
- Excel
- Mji wa Ng’ombe
- Jomvu Police
- Zaire Bar
- Mrifu Stores
- Black Devil
- Jomvu Girls
- Narcol Aluminum
- Ngamani
Kwale:
Power cuts from 9 am to 2 pm will affect:
- Boxo
- Lantana Galu
- Villa Kalista
- Sonarisa
- Queens Chatteau
- Pinewood
- Coromandelle
- Borabora Wildlife Park
Tana River:
Areas experiencing power cuts from 9 am to 5 pm include:
- Garsen Hospital
- Garsen Town
- Shelly
- Konkona
- Egati
- Chira
- Bilisa
- Maziwa
- Tulu
- Bora Imani
Residents in these areas should plan accordingly to accommodate the power interruptions.