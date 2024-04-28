KQ Diverts Flights Due to Heavy Rains, Poor Visibility

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has diverted a number of flights due to heavy Rains and poor visibility.

In a statement, the airline said the diversions may result in extended delays for those leaving Nairobi.

“Due to the heavy rains and poor visibility in Nairobi we have diverted a number of our flights and as a result may have extended delays for some of our departures out of Nairobi,” said KQ.

The carrier apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused but noted that the safety of its crew and passengers was their number one priority.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers,” it said.

“The safety and wellbeing of our crew and Customers is our number one priority.”

KQ advised affected customers to get in touch via +254 711 024 747, WhatsApp: +254 705 474 747 or Email: customer.relations@kenya-airways.com