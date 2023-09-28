KQ Increases London Flights to 14 Times Weekly From October 29

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has increased flights to London to 14 times on a weekly basis up from 10 flights.

The carrier on Thursday announced that customers will effective October 29 fly to London twice a day.

“The airline’s customers can now choose between a morning flight via KQ100 and an evening flight via KQ102 allowing more travel options, convenience and flexibility,” said KQ in a statement.

“Kenya Airways has been operating flights to London since its inception as a gateway to the United Kingdom (UK) for business travel, leisure travel, trade and education travel.”

Read: KQ Increases Flights to London After Removal From Red List

The airline said it will deploy the B787 Boeing Dreamliner on the route.

The increased flights, KQ said, will cater to the growing market and passenger demand.

Flights to London resumed two years ago after the UK removed Kenya from its Covid-19 red list.

“Starting 11th October 2021, you can now fly to London and back every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday,” KQ said.

Kenya was among seven other countries that were struck off the UK’s red list on September 22, 2021. The others were Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Oman, and Bangladesh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...