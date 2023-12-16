KQ Pilots Complain of Fatigue, Sluggish Training of Members

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association ( KALPA) has raised an alarm over safety concerns at the national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ).

In a statement signed by CEO Captain Murithi Nyagah, the pilots complained about the alarming levels of fatigue by KQ pilots.

According to Nyagah, the fatigue was as a result of the carrier’s management operating an unrealistic network schedule, with expectation of the same to be sustained by reduced Pilot numbers.

“Fatigue levels are now at an all time high due to a combination of factors that include but are not limited to: increased workload, denial of annual leave, as well as a constant push by KQ management for Pilots to work on their days off,” said Nyagah.

Also contributing to the fatigue, the association said, is the lethargic rate of pilot training by the carrier.

As a result, Nyagah revealed, only five pilots have been hired over the last four years while others have resigned.

“This, coupled with the ongoing attrition which has seen a number of Pilots tender their resignation within the last one month, has perpetuated the strain on our members, contributing to the heightened fatigue levels presently being witnessed within the organisation,” he said.

Nyagah further stated that the KQ management alluded to the pilots being contributors to the poor state of affairs at the national carrier.

“This recurring pattern of using the KALPA membership as a scape goat every time the company faces a challenge must cease forthwith,” added KALPA.

“Our members are highly skilled professionals, who continue to carry out their tasks with unmatched dedication. Instead, we urge you to immediately shift your focus towards identifying and implementing long-term solutions to the challenges that the company is facing.”

This comes after a KQ plane bound for Dubai was Friday forced to return to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport due to tyre debris on the runway.

The tyre debris was sighted by air traffic control and was identified as belonging to KQ flight 310, which was en route to Dubai.

Witnesses said one of the tyres had fallen off during take off.

The Kenya Airways B738 had departed on the runway under KQA310, REG/5YCYD, to Dubai with 133 persons on board.

The plane had done almost an hour and reached Mandera while cruising to Dubai when the crew was informed to return to JKIA.

Officials said they did not want to cause panic in Dubai and it was in order to handle the crisis in Nairobi.