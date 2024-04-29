KQ Suspends Flights to Kinshasa Due to Continued Detention of Staff

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended flights to Kinshasa, DR Congo.

In a statement on Monday, KQ CEO Allan Kilavuka said the suspension that takes effect on Tuesday, was due to the continued detention of KQ employees by the Military Intelligence Unit in Kinshasa,

“Kenya Airways (KQ) is unable to support our flights without personnel effectively. As a result, we reached a difficult decision to suspend flights to Kinshasa effective 30th April 2024 until we can effectively support these flights,” he said.

According to Kilavuka, the continued detention of its staff has made it difficult for “us to supervise our operations in Kinshasa, which include customer service, ground handling, cargo activities, and generally ensuring safe, secure, and efficient operations”.

The carrier also urged authorities in the foreign country to treat its staff humanely and respectfully during this unlawful detention.

Kilavuka called for the release of the “innocent” staff to allow due process to be respected.

“We continue cooperating with the investigating agencies and the relevant Government entities in both DRC and Kenya to ensure this matter is resolved. We ask that the Military court’s direction that they be released to allow due process to be respected so that our innocent staff can return to their families and everyday lives without harassment,” he said.

Further, KQ apologized to its customers for any inconvenience caused by the situation.

“We assure you that your safety and well-being, as well as that of our staff, is our number one priority. Affected customers are advised to contact our customer excellence team at +254 711 024 747, WhatsApp at +254 705 474 747, or email customer.relations@kenya-airways.com.”

KQ on Friday said the two individuals were apprehended on allegations of missing customs documentation related to a cargo slated for transport by the airline.

However, the airline clarified that the said cargo was neither uplifted nor accepted by them due to incomplete documentation.

During the arrest, the airline reported that the individuals had their phones confiscated and were denied any communication with others.