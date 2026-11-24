The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has invited applications from university and college graduates for its 2027 internship programme, offering monthly stipends of up to Sh25,000.

The 12-month programme will run from January to December 2027 and targets graduates with bachelor’s degrees and diplomas from recognised institutions.

In a notice, KRA said the initiative supports the government’s youth employment agenda by helping young people gain practical skills and workplace experience in their respective areas of specialisation.

The opportunities are available in various departments and cover a wide range of academic disciplines.

These include Finance, Accounting, Economics, Statistics, Data Analytics, Mathematics, Supply Chain Management, Human Resource Management, Marketing and Communication, International Relations, Diplomacy, Public Relations, Media Studies, Photography, Videography, Film Production, Animation, Television and Radio, Writing and Publishing, Digital Media, Journalism, Mass Media and Communication, Screenwriting and Editing.

Other eligible disciplines include Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Telecommunications, Food and Beverage, Hotel Management, Housekeeping and Laundry Management, Records Management, Records and Archives, Library and Information Science, Security and Safety, Security Management, Criminology, Criminal Justice, Forensics, Business Administration, Business Management, Project Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Counselling Psychology, Occupational Health and Disaster Management.

The authority is also seeking graduates in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Land Economics, Property Management, Quantity Surveying, Actuarial Science, Transport and Logistics, Fleet Management, Law, Education, Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Stenography and Interior Design.

To qualify, applicants must have graduated with a bachelor’s degree or diploma from a recognised institution between January 2024 and December 2026.

Successful applicants must also be available for the full 12-month programme. KRA said candidates should not have undertaken another internship.

Applications must be submitted online through the KRA e-recruitment portal. Interested graduates must first register successfully on the portal before applying for the available opportunities.

The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, December 14, 2026.

KRA warned that incomplete applications would not be considered.

Selected candidates with bachelor’s degrees will receive a monthly stipend of Sh25,000, while diploma holders will earn Sh18,000.

The payments will be subject to applicable statutory deductions.

Successful candidates will be required to submit proof of valid personal accident insurance cover, a Certificate of Good Conduct, a KRA PIN certificate, NHIF/SHIF and NSSF details, a national identity card and bank account details.

KRA said it is an equal opportunity employer and encouraged persons with disabilities to apply for the internship positions.