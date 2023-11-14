KRA: Travelers Entering Kenya Must Declare Amounts Surpassing $10,000 Or Its Equivalent

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that travelers entering the country are now required to declare currencies exceeding Ksh1.5 million or its equivalent.

According to the KRA, individuals arriving with currency amounts surpassing $10,000 or its equivalent must make a formal declaration at customs upon their arrival in Kenya.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to regulate the declaration of various goods and assets brought into the country by travelers.

“Currency above $10,000 or its equivalent must be declared at customs upon arrival,” KRA said.

KRA also outlined a list of other items that must be declared, including purchased goods, inherited items acquired abroad, products bought in duty-free shops, on ships or planes beyond stipulated limits, and items that have undergone repairs or alterations while abroad.

Further, travelers are required to declare gifts, items intended for sale, and provide details, in U.S. currency, on the passenger declaration form regarding the actual purchase price of each item, including all applicable taxes. Even if the purchased items were utilized during the trip, the KRA emphasizes that they remain subject to duty.

“You must state on the passenger declaration form, in U.S currency, what you actually paid for each item. The prices must include all taxes. If you don’t know for sure, estimate.”

However, certain items are strictly prohibited, including fake currency, pornographic material, indecent articles, narcotic drugs, and used tires for light commercial vehicles.

This announcement follows recent controversy surrounding the KRA’s attempt to impose taxes on personal and household items brought into the country by travelers. The tax authority faced criticism, particularly online, after proposing taxes on items valued at USD 500 and above (equivalent to Ksh.75,000) for passengers arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport from international destinations.

The directive triggered public reactions, with concerns raised about the handling of arrivals at the airport, long queues, and allegations of exploitation.

The KRA defended its position, citing the need for proper taxation measures and financial oversight in the country.