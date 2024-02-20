Kris Jenner Sibling: Exploring the Life of Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner, born Kristen Mary Houghton on November 5, 1955, is an American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman.

She is best known for starring in the reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and for managing the careers of her six children, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie.

Kris has also been involved in the creation and production of several spin-off shows and has been featured on the covers of numerous magazines.

She is the CEO of her own production company, Jenner Communications, and has been instrumental in the success of her family’s brands, including Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty.

Kris Jenner sibling

Kris has one sister named Karen Houghton who was born on November 24, 1958.

The two sisters reportedly had a rocky relationship that followed them into adulthood, and the rivalry seemingly worsened after Kris became famous.

Karen has made several allegations against Kris since the Kardashians’ rise to fame, accusing Kris of neglecting their mother and cutting her out of her life.

Despite their strained relationship, they still remain in each other’s lives, as seen in a 2019 pre-Christmas gathering, and Kris has expressed her love for her sister in the past.

Karen is an author and part-time nurse, known for publishing her cookbook series, Naturally Gourmet Cookbook, and its follow-up volume.

Also Read: Jenna Ortega Siblings: Getting to Know the Expansive Ortega Clan

Kris Jenner’s personal life

Kris has had a personal life marked by two marriages and a significant role in the entertainment industry.

She was married to lawyer Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1989, with whom she had four children Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Robert Jr.

After her divorce from Robert, she married retired Olympian Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) in 1991, and together they had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Kris and Caitlyn announced their separation in 2013.

Jenner has been in a relationship with Corey Gamble since 2013 and has 12 grandchildren in total.

Kris Jenner’s children

Kris has four children from her first marriage to lawyer Robert, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Jr., commonly known as Rob.

From her second marriage to Caitlyn, she has two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

Additionally, Kris raised four stepchildren from Bruce Jenner’s previous marriages, Burt, Casey, Brandon, and Brody.

Kris’children have expanded their families, resulting in numerous grandchildren.

Kris Jenner’s career

Kris is a well-known American television personality, businesswoman and talent manager.

Before becoming famous, she worked in a doughnut shop and later as a junior flight attendant for American Airlines.

After marrying Robert Kardashian in 1978, she started a family and later divorced in 1990. She then married Caitlyn Jenner in 1991 and had two more children.

Kris began her career as a motivational speaker and later became Caitlyn’s manager, and together they made infomercials for exercise equipment.

His life changed when she pitched the idea of a reality TV show about her family to E! producer Ryan Seacrest.

The show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, premiered in 2007 and became a massive success, leading to several spin-off shows.

Kris is the CEO of her own production company, Jenner Communications, and has been instrumental in the success of her family’s brands, including Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty.

She has also been involved in several business ventures and investments, including a partnership with former Carlyle Group bigwig Jay Sammons.

Forbes estimates Kris’ net worth at $200 million.