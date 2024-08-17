Krist Novoselic’s Net Worth

Krist Novoselic, an American rock musician, is widely known as the former bass guitarist of the legendary rock band Nirvana. With a net worth of $80 million, Novoselic’s financial success is rooted in his pivotal role in one of the most iconic bands of the 90s. Following the tragic passing of Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain in 1994, Novoselic pursued various other musical ventures and became active in the political arena.

Net Worth of Krist Novoselic

Krist Novoselic net worth stands at an impressive $80 million. His wealth was primarily accumulated during his time with Nirvana, which became one of the most successful and influential bands of its era. The continued popularity of Nirvana’s music, coupled with royalties and other musical projects, has helped maintain Novoselic’s substantial net worth.

Early Life

Krist Anthony Novoselic was born on May 16, 1965, in Compton, California, to Croatian immigrant parents. He grew up with two siblings in a neighborhood of San Pedro, Los Angeles, known for its large Croatian community. In 1971, Novoselic’s family moved to Aberdeen, Washington, and in 1979, he spent a year in Croatia, where he became semi-fluent in the Croatian language.

During his youth, Novoselic developed a passion for music, especially influenced by bands like Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Van Halen. His love for punk rock grew during his time in Croatia, where he discovered bands like the Sex Pistols and the Ramones. Inspired by bassists such as Paul McCartney, Geezer Butler, and Gene Simmons, Novoselic decided to pursue a career in music.

Formation of Nirvana

Novoselic’s life took a pivotal turn when he was introduced to Kurt Cobain by his younger brother, who was friends with Cobain. The two bonded over their shared love of punk rock and eventually decided to start a band together. Their first attempt was short-lived, but they soon reunited, forming a band that would later evolve into Nirvana.

In 1989, Nirvana released their debut album, “Bleach,” which garnered them a cult following. However, it was their second album, “Nevermind,” released in 1991, that catapulted them to global fame. With the success of the single “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nirvana became the face of the grunge movement, and Novoselic’s role as the bassist was integral to the band’s sound. Their subsequent albums, including “Incesticide” and “In Utero,” further solidified their status as rock legends.

Nirvana’s Demise and Beyond

Tragically, the band’s journey came to an abrupt end in 1994 with the death of Kurt Cobain. Novoselic, who had often warned Cobain about the dangers of heroin, was deeply affected by his friend’s passing. Following Nirvana’s dissolution, Novoselic formed the band Sweet 75 and released an album with them in 1997. He later collaborated with Dave Grohl’s band, the Foo Fighters, and formed another group called Eyes Adrift.

Despite announcing his departure from the music industry after the disbandment of Eyes Adrift, Novoselic continued to make music. He collaborated with various artists and bands, including Flipper and Foo Fighters, and contributed to several albums and live performances.

Political Involvement

In addition to his music career, Krist Novoselic has been deeply involved in politics. He was an early opponent of the Erotic Music Law and founded the Joint Artists and Musicians Political Action Committee (JAMPAC) to campaign against it. Over the years, he has advocated for electoral reform, supporting initiatives like instant-runoff voting and proportional representation.

Novoselic’s political views have evolved over time. Initially a supporter of Democratic figures like Barack Obama, he later distanced himself from the Democratic Party and endorsed libertarian candidates, including Ron Paul. His political commentary, particularly his praise of Donald Trump as “strong and direct,” stirred controversy and led him to delete his social media accounts.