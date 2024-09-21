Kristen Doute’s Net Worth: A Reality Star, Entrepreneur, And Author

Kristen Doute is an American actress, author, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality with an estimated net worth of $1 million. Best known for her long-standing role on the Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, Doute became a prominent figure on television from 2013 to 2020. Although she was fired from the series in June 2020 due to a controversial incident, Kristen made a return to Vanderpump Rules for its 10th season in 2023.

Early Life

Kristen Louise Doute was born on February 17, 1983, in Dearborn, Michigan. Of Irish and Lebanese descent, she grew up in Michigan before eventually relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment.

Reality TV Fame

Kristen’s major breakthrough came in 2013 when she joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules, a reality show that documents the lives of the staff at SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Tom Tom, and Pump, all owned by Lisa Vanderpump. Kristen worked as a server at SUR before becoming one of the main cast members of the show. She appeared in more than 160 episodes of the series, which quickly became a hit with viewers. Although she was fired from the show in 2020 following a controversial incident, Kristen returned for the 10th season in 2023, bringing her back into the spotlight.

Aside from Vanderpump Rules, Kristen ventured into acting with roles in films such as Behind Your Eyes (2011), 23 Minutes to Sunrise (2012), and Cats Dancing on Jupiter (2015).

Entrepreneurial Ventures

Beyond reality television, Kristen Doute has made her mark as an entrepreneur. In 2014, she launched her own clothing line, James Mae, named after her nephew and her late grandfather. The brand gained traction, and she relaunched it in 2019 alongside Magen Mattox, with a focus on eco-friendly fashion, using fabrics made from recycled materials, including water bottles.

In addition to fashion, Kristen co-launched a line of pinot grigio wines, Basic Witch Potion No. 1 and Basic Witch Potion No. 2, alongside fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. The wines were initially sold through Stephen Amell’s Nocking Point Wines, although production halted after Kristen and Stassi were fired from Vanderpump Rules. In 2023, Nocking Point Wines revived the Basic Witch Potion No. 1 label.

Kristen also explored her love for cooking and launched a vegetarian lifestyle blog, Vegiholic, sharing recipes and insights into her plant-based lifestyle.

Author and Podcast Host

In 2020, Kristen added author to her list of accomplishments with the release of her book He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, a humorous take on relationships, dating, and personal growth.

In 2022, Kristen ventured into podcasting with Sex, Love, and What Else Matters, a show she co-hosts with Luke Broderick, where they explore topics on relationships, love, and life.

Controversy

In June 2020, Kristen, along with co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, was fired from Vanderpump Rules after resurfaced allegations of racism. Kristen and Stassi were dismissed for calling the police on fellow cast member Faith Stowers, falsely accusing her of theft based on a tabloid article about a different Black woman. This incident led to Bravo’s decision to remove both stars from the show.

Personal Life

Kristen’s personal life has often been in the public eye. She dated fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval from 2007 to 2013, before their relationship ended due to Kristen’s affair with co-star Jax Taylor. She later dated James Kennedy and photographer Brian Carter. In 2020, she began dating realtor Alex Menache, but the two broke up in 2022. Kristen is now in a relationship with her podcast co-host Luke Broderick.

Kristen has been a dedicated vegetarian since the 1990s and frequently promotes plant-based living through her blog and social media.

Real Estate

In 2019, Kristen purchased a 1,770-square-foot home in Valley Village, Los Angeles, for $1 million. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property was listed for sale in 2021 for $1.3 million, showcasing Kristen’s foray into real estate investment.

