Kristin Cavallari Calls Out Scott Disick For ‘Manipulative’ Message Amid Past Rumors

Kristin Cavallari has publicly criticized Scott Disick, accusing him of sending a “manipulative” message trying to reconnect with her years after rumors of a hookup.

The former Laguna Beach star shared details of the message, which she claims Disick sent recently. The message reportedly began with, “Hey!!! It’s been such a long time, it’s crazy. Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar.”

Disick allegedly expressed interest in catching up, saying, “I feel like it would be so good to see you and talk about what you’ve been through with kids and changing your life around over and over. I really miss you and wish I had reached out earlier.”

He ended the message with, “Just text me so it’s easier to chat.”

Cavallari, 36, did not hold back when discussing the timing of the message, calling it “the most manipulative thing I’ve ever seen.” She suggested it might be linked to her recent critical remarks about the Kardashian family on her podcast, where she admitted she hasn’t “held back.”

Labeling the message as “classic textbook manipulation,” Cavallari noted that she and Disick were once close friends. She credited him with introducing her to Kourtney Kardashian, with whom she developed a strong bond.

However, Cavallari recounted how their friendship with Kourtney changed after a 2011 trip to Las Vegas during Kourtney and Scott’s brief breakup. Following the trip, rumors surfaced claiming Cavallari and Disick had hooked up—a claim she has repeatedly denied.

Cavallari alleged that Disick started the hookup rumor “100 percent” to provoke Kourtney, believing it would prompt her to reconcile with him. “A lot of times when a girl sees a guy move on, they’re like, ‘I want him back,’” she explained, adding that the strategy seemed to work as Kourtney and Disick reunited shortly afterward.

When Cavallari later addressed the rumors with Kourtney, she claimed the Poosh founder distanced herself, saying, “I have sisters, and I would just never put myself in that situation.”

Cavallari also accused the Kardashian family of using the scandal as a distraction during Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kris Humphries. She described the timing as convenient for the family, given the intense media scrutiny surrounding the divorce.

In the same podcast episode, Cavallari addressed misconceptions about past relationships with Nick Lachey and Jay Cutler, while declining to comment on recent rumors linking her to Morgan Wallen and Jason Statham, saying it was “too soon” to discuss.