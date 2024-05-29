KTN Journalist Shadrack Mitty Dies in Hospital After Illness

KTN journalist Shadrack Mitty is dead.

Until his death, he worked for KTN for almost a decade. Mitty died at the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital Wednesday morning where he was undergoing treatment, his family and the employer said.

He was unwell at the time of his demise, and his condition had deteriorated as of Tuesday, May 28. He worked at the broadcast section of KTN of the Standard Group.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. Mitty was a seasoned reporter on the education beat at the organisation, having covered key events such as the transition of the new education curriculum to CBC, from the 8-4-4 system, and reported on several KCSE and KCPE examination intakes.

He also covered international matters in education. Many friends and colleagues condoled him.

ODM spokesman Philip Etale said Mitty loved his job.

“Waking up to the sad news of the passing on of my friend and colleague in journalism Shadrack Mitty. This was one journalist who loved his job. He was dedicated and never shied from asking as many questions as possible to understand the story for informed dissemination to the masses. The media industry has lost a good man,” he said.

The Standard Group Broadcast and Innovation Editor, Kizito Namulanda said he was saddened by the death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our colleague Shadrach Mitty. I have known Mitty as a very focused, composed, and dedicated reporter with an unrivaled passion for education stories. We will surely miss him. May the Almighty Lord give his family and friends strength during this difficult moment,” said Namulanda.

Standard Group Broadcast Deputy Editor Ken Mijungu condoled Mitty, remembering him as a dedicated individual.

“His dedication was unquestionable, professionalism unrivaled. A friendly team member whose contacts in the education sector made all the difference in our work. He was a good man, a perfect gentleman,” wrote Mijungu.