KU Suspends Learning for Three Days to Mourn 11 Killed in Accident

Kenyatta University has suspended learning for three days in honour of 11 students who lost their lives in an accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway on Monday.

KU Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics Waceke Wanjohi on Tuesday said they will use the time to mourn the departed souls.

The deceased were traveling for an academic trip when their bus collided with a trailer headed for Nairobi.

Police said 42 students were admitted to various hospitals with injuries. Those with grave injuries were airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Meanwhile, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced the return of National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officials on Kenyan roads.

He said the decision was made after deliberations with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

When the Kenya Kwanza came to power without any consideration, they moved NTSA to the ministry of transport which has now backfired.

“We are going to establish a mechanism where the previous directive to remove NTSA from enforcement will be vacated and a collaborative regime between NTSA and NPS will be put in place for a more efficient enforcement.”

“You will be seeing a return of the NTSA working with traffic police to enforce traffic safety on our roads as soon as possible,” Murkomen said in a statement on Tuesday.

Murkomen stated that the decision was made after having consultations with Kindiki.

Murkomen noted that his ministry together with the Interior will put in place a collaborative regime between the NTSA and the National Police Service for a more efficient enforcement

Murkomen said that the NTSA officers will now collaborate with the traffic police. This means they will be moved to the ministry of interior for ease of operations.