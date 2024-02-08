fbpx
    EDUCATION

    KUCCPS Portal Now Open, Form Four Leavers From 2000 Allowed To Apply

    Damaris Gatwiri
    KUCCPS

    The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened its portal for the 2024 applications.

    This announcement comes after the release of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results earlier this year.

    KUCCPS opened the portal for course revision on January 7, 2024, following the initial application phase conducted before the national exams.

    Besides, the second phase will allow form four leavers from 2000 to 2023 to apply.

    The placement service facilitates online applications for students aiming to enroll in universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Teachers Training Colleges, and the Open University of Kenya.

    “The wait is over! The @KUCCPS_Official portal is now open! It’s time to apply for your preferred course in an institution of your choice,” the placement body wrote on X.

    For direct university entry, applicants must attain a minimum grade of C+. They are allowed to select up to six choices for degree programs, with specific guidelines regarding the similarity of chosen programs.

    Applicants with grades of C- and above can make a maximum of eight choices, including diploma and craft certificate programs.

    Similarly, those with a minimum grade of D qualify to choose from various craft and artisan certificate programs, with a maximum of eight choices.

    Furthermore, applicants with grades below D have the opportunity to select up to four choices from artisan certificate programs.

    KUCCPS emphasizes that applicants may choose from any program for which they qualify, provided that no choice is repeated, offering flexibility and accessibility in the application process.

     

     

