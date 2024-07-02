Tragedy as Kuria East OCPD Accidentally Shoots Self Dead at Station

Detectives are investigating the circumstances under which a senior police officer died after a pistol he was handling allegedly discharged a bullet that killed him at the Kegonga police station, Kuria, Migori County.

Superintendent James Mugo Kabachia who was the Kuria East Sub County Police Commander succumbed to bleeding following an injury he sustained on July 1 in the evening.

Police said the shooting was accidental even as they said investigations will be conducted.

His colleagues said he died minutes after the shooting incident that happened at about 4 pm.

It is believed the bullet hit a vein in his right leg leading to his death,

Police said he was receiving a pistol from the station armory and was conducting safety precautions on the weapon when it discharged a bullet fatally injuring him.

The officer who was in charge of the armory reported she had issued Mugo with a Berretta pistol loaded with 15 bullets when he decided to do safety checks on the weapon.

The precaution checks are common and necessary for the holders to be sure of the safety of the weapon.

But how the precautions are conducted can turn fatal, at times, officials said.

It was then that he reportedly discharged one bullet from the weapon hitting himself in the right thigh.

The bullet exited through the right buttock rapturing a key vein, officials said.

Mugo was rushed to Kegonga Sub County Hospital and later referred to Migori County Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His colleagues said he had bled excessively which is believed to have caused the death.

The body was preserved at the facility mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said they intend to investigate how the incident happened.

His family was informed of the incident and plans to move the body to Nairobi after the autopsy is conducted.