Kurt Angle, a former professional heavyweight wrestler, has a net worth of $5 million. He is renowned for his time in WWE and TNA and for winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Angle is celebrated as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history, having won over 20 championships, including 13 world titles.

Kurt Angle Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth Dec 9, 1968 Place of Birth Mt. Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Wrestler

Early Life

Kurt Angle was born in 1968 in Mt. Lebanon Township, Pennsylvania, to parents Jackie and David. He has four older brothers and a sister who passed away in 2003. Of Irish, English, Lithuanian, German, and Italian descent, Angle began amateur wrestling at the age of seven. He attended Mt. Lebanon High School, where he competed in varsity wrestling and football before transferring to Canon-McMillan High School. There, he was undefeated on the freshman wrestling team and won the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championship as a senior in 1987.

Also Read: Kris Humphries Net Worth

After high school, Angle attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he became a two-time NCAA Division I champion and a three-time NCAA Division I All-American. Post-graduation, he won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1995 FILA World Wrestling Championships and the 1996 Olympics, achieving the latter with a broken neck. Angle is one of only four athletes to complete an amateur wrestling Grand Slam, winning the Junior Nationals, NCAA, World Championships, and Olympics.

World Wrestling Federation (WWF/WWE)

Initially skeptical of professional wrestling, Angle was drawn to it after watching WWF’s “Monday Night Raw” in 1998. He soon signed a five-year deal with the WWF and made his debut in Power Pro Wrestling. Angle’s first in-ring WWF appearance was at Survivor Series, where he defeated Shawn Stasiak. His success continued as he won both the European Championship and the Intercontinental Championship in his first year. In 2000, he won the King of the Ring tournament and the WWF Championship, making his rookie year one of the most successful in wrestling history.

During his 18-year career with WWF and WWE, Angle won the WWF/WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the WCW Championship. He became the tenth Triple Crown champion in WWE history and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA)

After leaving WWE in 2006, Angle joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA), where he became the inaugural TNA World Heavyweight Champion and defended the title a record six times. He also became the second TNA Triple Crown winner and twice won King of the Mountain. Angle appeared for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the Inoki Genome Federation, winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in 2007. In 2013, he was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, making him the second wrestler, after Sting, to be inducted into both the WWE and TNA Halls of Fame.

Other Promotions

Beyond WWF/WWE and TNA, Angle competed in various promotions. He debuted for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in 2012 at Triplemania XX and faced Rey Mysterio in URFight in 2016. Angle also wrestled for Revolution Pro Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling, and Northeast Wrestling.

Kurt Angle Movies and TV Shows

Outside of wrestling, Angle has pursued an acting career. His film debut was in the 2008 short film “Chains,” followed by roles in “End Game,” “Dylan Dog: Dead of Night,” “River of Darkness,” “Warrior,” “Death from Above,” “Pain & Gain,” “Pro Wrestlers vs Zombies,” and “The Last Witch Hunter.”

On television, Angle has appeared on reality programs and competition shows like “The Weakest Link,” “Pros vs. Joes,” “Criss Angel Mindfreak,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” and “Duck Dynasty.” He also played a wrestling coach in “Those Who Can’t.”

Personal Life

In 1998, Angle married professional wrestling valet Karen Smedley. They had two children before divorcing in 2008. He later married actress Giovanna Yannotti, with whom he has four children, including a son adopted from Bulgaria.

Angle has faced multiple legal issues, including several DUI arrests and an arrest for allegedly stalking his girlfriend Trenesha Biggers in 2009.

Kurt Angle Net Worth

Kurt Angle net worth is $5 million.