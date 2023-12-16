Kuwaiti Leader Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Dies Aged 86

Kuwait’s leader Sheikh Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died at the age of 86, Kuwaiti state TV announced.

The sheikh had led the oil-rich nation for the last three years after taking over from his half brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn… the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah” a statement aired on state TV said.

Regular programming on the channel was Saturday cut following the announcement.

By Agencies