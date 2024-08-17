Kware Murders: Three Suspects Detained For 7 More Days

Police were Friday granted seven more days to detain three suspects linked to the Kware killings.

The three suspects are Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, Amos Momanyi, and Moses Ogembo.

Khalusha is the prime suspect in the bizarre killings reported a month ago at a quarry within Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate. He claimed to have killed up to 42 women.

The suspects were presented before Makadara Principal Magistrate Irine Gichobi where the prosecution sought the court to allow them to detain the three accused persons for 21 days.

After submissions from both parties, the court ruled that Jumaisi, who is the main suspect, be detained at Gigiri Police Station for seven more days.

The other two accused persons, Amos Momanyi and Moses Ogembo, will be detained at Muthaiga Police Station for seven days until August 26 when the matter will be mentioned.

The investigating officer told the court that they have been able to identify six people from body parts recovered from the quarry, and they are likely to charge the suspects with the murder of the victims after the six files have been perused by the DPP for further guidance.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Director Mohamed Amin said the suspect revealed he killed 42 women between 2022 and July 11, 2024, when he murdered his last victim.

Amin said the suspect said his first victim was his wife whom he strangled to death, and dismembered before dumping her remains in the dumpsite.

This was after they disagreed on how she ran down businesses he had opened for her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed 42 female bodies at the dumpsite all murdered between 2022 and as recent of July 11, 2024,” said Amin.

“The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site. From the interrogation, all his victims have been murdered in the same style.”

Amin added that Khalusha was arrested in Kayole after officers from the DCI and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a joint operation.

“A search led to the recovery of 24 Airtel SIM card holders, 8 smartphones, a laptop, a hard drive, two flash drives, a machete believed to be used to dismember the victims, 12 nylon sacks similar to the ones used in stuffing the bodies, a pair of industrial rubber gloves, six ID cards for men and two for women,” said Amin.

Other items included: “one pink female handbag, two female panties, five rolls of cannabis, four huge clear cello tapes some of which recovered at the scene, a reflector jacket, two title deeds, two notebooks and assorted documents.”

The search for more bodies has been hampered by lack of equipment.

The process of identifying the bodies is complicated because most of them are decomposed.