fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Kware Police Officers Reassigned Following Discovery of Human Remains at Dumpsite

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Acting Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja has announced the reassignment of all officers stationed at Kware Police Station in Nairobi.

    This decision comes in response to the discovery of human bodies at a nearby dumpsite.

    Kanja on Sunday stated that the reassignment was intended to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

    “To ensure fair and unbiased investigations, I have moved the officers from Kware Police Station,” he said.

    “In this difficult time, we stand with the community and we remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice.”

    He further mentioned that the investigations, conducted in collaboration with several security agencies, will be concluded within 21 days.

    “Our officers in collaboration with the ODPP are working tirelessly to conclude the investigations within 21 days,” said the acting IG.

    “The police service and I would like to assure the public that we are committed to conducting transparent, thorough, and swift investigations.”

    By Saturday noon, the total number of recovered bodies had risen to 14.

    On Friday, President William Ruto instructed homicide detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to expedite investigations and bring the perpetrators to justice.

    “In Nairobi, about 9 bodies have been found and all of them are female. The government is still investigating the matter,” Ruto said.

    “I have directed the police and all those involved including the DCI and homicide to investigate what happened.”

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Mombasa Hotel Kicks Out MP Farah Maalim Over ‘Slaughter Gen Zs’ Statement

    Kware Police Officers Reassigned Following Discovery of Human Remains at Dumpsite

     
    Kware Killings: Police Probing Cultism, Serial Killings, or Rogue Medics

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X