KWS Announces Recruitment Of 1,500 Positions For Cadets And Rangers

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced 1,500 positions for cadets and rangers within the organization.

The recruitment drive aims to bolster conservation efforts across the country by enlisting 150 cadets and 1,350 rangers to combat wildlife protection challenges.

According to the announcement made by KWS, candidates applying for these positions must be prepared to endure the rigorous training and deployment conditions in diverse conservation areas. The recruitment process is scheduled to take place nationwide from April 15 to April 19.

“The recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and Kenya Wildlife Service will not be responsible for any recruitment conducted outside guidelines stated herein,” KWS stated.

Requirements for Application KWS Jobs

Eligible candidates for the positions must be Kenyan citizens, possess a valid National ID, hail from the county of recruitment, and have attained a minimum grade of D.

Additionally, applicants must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 26 years, demonstrate physical fitness, and have a clean criminal record.

“Successful candidates will be required to undergo mandatory paramilitary training of six months and thereafter be deployed to the field.”

KWS has also extended an invitation to graduates of the National Youth Service (NYS) who meet the specified requirements to apply for the positions.

How to Apply for KWS Jobs