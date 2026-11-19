The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has attributed the deaths of two hippopotamuses at Lake Naivasha in Nakuru County to human-related environmental threats, including discarded fishing nets and inappropriate food materials.

In an update on veterinary investigations, KWS said postmortem examinations established different causes of death in the two animals, highlighting the dangers posed by irresponsible human activities around the lake.

The first case involved a sub-adult female hippopotamus whose stomach was found to contain a compacted mass of discarded synthetic fishing nets.

According to KWS, the nets caused a complete physical blockage at the junction between the stomach and small intestine, preventing the normal passage of digestive contents.

Veterinary investigators identified cardiopulmonary failure, hypovolemic shock and endotoxemia resulting from the obstruction as the tentative cause of death.

The second case involved an adult female hippopotamus that died following acute gastrointestinal bloating.

The postmortem examination revealed massive gas accumulation in the animal’s multi-chambered stomach, causing it to expand and push the diaphragm into the chest cavity.

The resulting pressure severely compressed the lungs, interfering with normal breathing and eventually leading to respiratory distress and cardiopulmonary failure.

KWS veterinary teams also found maize stalks among the stomach contents, which may have contributed to dietary overload and excessive fermentation, resulting in gas accumulation.

The findings have raised concerns over the impact of fishing activities, improper waste disposal and inappropriate feeding practices on wildlife around Lake Naivasha.

KWS has appealed to fishermen, local communities, Beach Management Units and other stakeholders to adopt responsible environmental practices, particularly in the handling and disposal of fishing nets, fishing gear and other equipment.

The agency also urged the public to avoid exposing wildlife to inappropriate food materials, warning that human activities can have fatal consequences for animals.

“Protecting our wildlife is a shared responsibility by all Kenyans,” KWS said, urging communities to take collective action to safeguard the environment and ensure peaceful coexistence between people and nature.