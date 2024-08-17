Tragedy as KWS Ranger Fatally Shoots Rongai Man, Takes Own Life

A Kenya Wildlife Service ranger shot and killed a man in a club in Rongai before he died by suicide few kilometers away.

Police are investigating the incident in which the ranger shot himself dead on Saturday August 17 morning after allegedly killing the man in Rongai Town.

Both the ranger and deceased man had an altercation at the N Bar night club before the assailant left.

He then came back armed with a rifle and stormed the nightclub in Rongai in the wee hours of Saturday and shot the person dead.

Police and witnesses said the ranger ordered all those who were present to lie down before he targeted the victim in the back and head three times.

He then fled the scene using a motorcycle as the other revelers waited for help. This was after he ordered the club be closed.

The nightclub is in the Tumaini Area along Mugis Road.

Police said the ranger had a confrontation with the deceased on Friday around 8pm before he left and came back armed.

The ranger is said to have gone to his house where he took his life. The bullet went through the chin and exited in the head.

It was established that the officer was on guard duties within the Central Workshop at the time he committed the offence.

At his house, police recovered a magazine containing 20 live bullets.

The Rongai nightclub scene was also processed and three spent cartridges were recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The body of the deceased ranger was moved and preserved at Nairobi Funeral Home.

Cases of suicide involving police, prison warders and rangers are on the rise.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

They include deaths by gun.