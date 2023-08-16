“We’re Not Perfect But Our Love Is Unending” – Mercy Kyallo, As Kyallo Kulture S2 Comes To An End

Kyallo Kulture S2 has finally come to an end, with all episodes now available to binge on Showmax.

Kyallo Kulture has always been, above all, about sisterhood, and in Season 2 we have witnessed the charm of it – the ups that gave us wholesome moments as the sisters spent time together, with genuine moments of laughter, real talk and banter about dating, sex, pregnancy scares and everything only closely knit sisters can giggle about.

There was also that hilariously awkward moment when Mercy introduced her new boyfriend who bears resemblance to Betty’s ex.

And then there were the downs, mostly between Betty and Mercy, who have had some lingering issues throughout the season.

At one point, Betty accused Mercy of being spoiled, and Mercy called Betty “Petty Betty”, and even accused her of stealing her business deal, with tensions culminating in an ugly fight during a family vacation in Nanyuki. Of course, Gloria, the peacemaker, was always caught in the middle.

Aside from the joys and pains of sisterhood, Kyallo Kulture S2 also highlighted the sisters’ entrepreneurial skills, each with a dream bigger than their last. We witnessed Betty relaunching her luxury salon and spa, Flair by Betty, as well as the launch of her new business, Aftershave by Flair in Meru, and her most daunting entrepreneurship venture yet – the launch of her makeup line, Unapologetic by Betty.

We also witnessed Mercy, the founder of Yallo Leather, preparing to kickstart her next business venture – her clothing line, MK Closet – and also looking to enter the world of podcasting.

As the season wraps, the Kyallo sisters share their experience of filming the second season, and their favourite moments.

For Gloria, this has been her best season yet, as she got to share some beautiful moments with her boyfriend, Ken, and her friends.

“I enjoyed everything about filming season two but the times that I was truly my happiest were the scenes with my boyfriend, Ken, especially the one where Mercy and her boyfriend stood us up and we ended up having so much fun,” says Gloria.

“Another wonderful experience was filming with my friends. It felt so effortless and I felt like I could easily be myself and even forgot the cameras were there. The trip to South Africa was also one of my favourite moments. Such an experience!”

For Betty, it was the incredible reunions and the activities they did together as sisters that she enjoyed the most.

“I loved celebrating Ivanna’s birthday at home, painting sessions with Mercy, movie night with Gloria, and just moments of laughter, helping each other out and celebrating each other,” Betty says.

“My best moment in season two was when we all played kati at The Maiyan in Nanyuki,” says Mercy. “Seeing my mum, Betty, Gloria and everyone else enjoy a childhood game we loved so much was a moment I will treasure forever.”

Just like Season 1, Kyallo Kulture Season 2 has been among the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax since its premiere in May, an achievement that the sisters do not take for granted.

“This is such a big deal, and it is not a mean feat. It means the audience appreciated season one and loved watching us again in season two,” says Betty. “It makes me feel like the content we created sharing our lives was not in vain. People appreciate it, love the content and who we are as a family, and as sisters. I am so excited about what the future holds.”

Mercy reiterates: “It feels good to know that our family makes people happy. We are not perfect but our love is unending. We always try and try again and I appreciate my family for being bold enough to let the cameras in so we can share that crazy love with the world.”

“It’s an overwhelming feeling. I knew we were good, putting in our A game, but that good? It feels amazing because it’s great to see that people actually see us, support us and love us,” said Gloria.

All episodes of Kyallo Kulture S2 are now available to binge on Showmax.

