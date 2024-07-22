Kyle Richards Siblings: Get to Know Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards

Kyle Egan Richards Umansky, born January 11, 1969, is an American actress and television personality, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010.

A former child actress, she appeared in Little House on the Prairie and the Halloween franchise.

Recently, Richards has been in the news for her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, following his public display of affection with another woman in Greece.

She has four daughters and continues to evolve both personally and professionally.

Siblings

Kyle has two siblings, Kathy Hilton, her older half-sister born in 1959 and Kim Richards, her younger sister born in 1964.

Kathy, born on March 13, 1959, is an American socialite, fashion designer, and television personality.

She is best known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she joined the cast in Season 11.

Kathy has her own line of clothing and has designed for various brands.

She has also made guest appearances on several shows and has been involved in various charitable endeavors.

Kathy and Kyle have had a complicated relationship, often marked by both affection and rivalry.

However, they have worked to strengthen their bond in recent years, especially during family gatherings and events featured on the show.

Kim, born on September 19, 1964, is also a television personality and former child actress.

She is known for her roles in various films and television shows during the 1970s and 1980s, including starring in films like Escape to Witch Mountain and its sequel, as well as television series such as Emergency! and Little House on the Prairie.

Kim joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its first season, where her struggles with personal issues, including addiction, were prominently featured.

Kyle and Kim have had a tumultuous relationship, characterized by both deep love and significant conflict.

Their struggles were highlighted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, leading to public discussions about their family dynamics.

Career

Richards began her acting career at the tender age of four, making her debut in the television series Police Woman, which aired in the 1970s.

However, it was her role as Alicia Sanderson Edwards in the beloved series Little House on the Prairie that truly captured the attention of audiences.

This role, which she played from 1975 to 1982, allowed her to showcase her acting talent and gain recognition as a child actress.

In 1978, Richards starred in the classic horror film Halloween, directed by John Carpenter. She played Lindsey Wallace, a young girl who becomes embroiled in the terrifying events of the film.

Also Read: John Turturro Siblings: All About Nicholas and Ralph Turturro

This role not only marked her entry into the horror genre but also became one of her most iconic performances.

The success of Halloween led to her reprising the role in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, further solidifying her connection to the franchise.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Kyle continued to work in television and film.

She appeared in various shows, including guest roles on popular series like Beverly Hills, 90210, ER and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Richards’ versatility as an actress allowed her to take on a range of characters, but it was her work in the horror genre that continued to resonate with fans.

In addition to her acting roles, she ventured into producing. She co-executive produced the series American Woman, which premiered in 2018.

The show is inspired by her childhood experiences growing up in the 1970s and reflects themes of female empowerment and family dynamics.

Richards’ career took a significant turn when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.

As one of the original cast members, she quickly became a fan favorite due to her relatable personality, humor and candidness about her personal life.

In addition to her acting and television career, Richards has successfully ventured into entrepreneurship.

She launched her own clothing line, Kyle by Alene Too, which features a range of stylish and affordable clothing.

The boutique, located in Beverly Hills, became a popular destination for fans and shoppers alike.

Kyle has also authored a memoir titled Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All, where she shares insights into her life, career, and the realities of being a public figure.

Personal life

Richards was married to Mauricio Umansky in January 1996, and they have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Kyle also has an older daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Farrah, born on October 31, 1998, is a real estate agent and co-founder of The Agency. Alexia, born on June 18, 1996, graduated from Emerson College and also works in real estate.

Sophia, born on January 18, 2000, graduated from George Washington University and has pursued modeling.

Portia, the youngest, was born on March 1, 2008, and is interested in acting, following in her mother’s footsteps.

In July 2023, it was reported that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage, although they remain amicable and committed to co-parenting their daughters.