Kylie Jenner Net Worth 2025

Kylie Jenner has captivated global audiences not only as a social media sensation but also as a trailblazer in the beauty industry. With over 300 million Instagram followers and a thriving entrepreneurial journey, her estimated net worth in 2024 stands at nearly $700 million. This wealth is largely attributed to her 44% stake in Kylie Cosmetics, a sprawling real estate portfolio, and lucrative social media endorsement deals.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth $700 Million Date of Birth August 10, 1997 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American

Early Life

Born on August 10, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, Kylie Kristen Jenner is the youngest child of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner. She grew up in the spotlight alongside her famous Kardashian-Jenner siblings. Kylie’s initial media exposure came through the hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), which premiered in 2007 and ran until 2021. The show, a cultural phenomenon, catapulted her to global fame. By its final season, Kylie reportedly earned $900,000 per episode.

Kylie leveraged this fame to explore various ventures, from hosting high-profile events to minor acting roles. However, her true calling emerged in 2014 when she launched her first independent business: Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics

At just 17, Kylie invested $250,000 of her modeling income to create Kylie Cosmetics, partnering with Seed Beauty. Her debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, launched in November 2015, sold out almost instantly, marking the beginning of a meteoric rise. By mid-2016, the brand had generated over $420 million in revenue.

The company thrived on strategic collaborations with family members, including Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, and exclusive partnerships with retailers like TopShop and Ulta Beauty. These moves solidified Kylie Cosmetics as a powerhouse in the beauty industry.

In 2019, Coty acquired a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million, valuing the company at $1.2 billion. Although this deal briefly elevated Kylie to billionaire status, Forbes later revised her net worth to $900 million, citing discrepancies in reported revenues.

Expanding the Empire

Jenner has consistently diversified her portfolio. In 2021, she launched Kylie Swim and Kylie Baby, further cementing her status as a beauty and lifestyle mogul. Her brand continues to introduce new products and expand its global footprint, ensuring a steady growth trajectory.

Real Estate Ventures

Beyond her beauty empire, Kylie is a prolific real estate investor. Over the years, she has acquired and sold several high-value properties, including mansions in Hidden Hills, Beverly Hills, and Holmby Hills. Her most notable purchase, a $36 million resort-style mansion in Holmby Hills, underscores her penchant for luxury.

Social Media and Endorsements

Kylie’s social media prowess is unmatched. With over 300 million Instagram followers, she commands an average of $1.8 million per sponsored post, according to HopperHQ. This makes her one of the highest-paid influencers globally.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth

As of 2025, Kylie Jenner net worth is estimated at $700 million, with projections suggesting continued growth fueled by her business ventures and endorsements. While her wealth is undeniably impressive, it is unclear whether it is managed independently or under the guidance of her mother, Kris Jenner.