Kyrie Irving Siblings: All About Asia and London Irving

Kyrie Irving is a 32-year-old American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He was born in Melbourne, Australia, and played college basketball for Duke before being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011.

Kyrie won the Rookie of the Year award in his debut season and helped the Cavaliers win the NBA Championship in 2016.

He is an eight-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team, and is widely considered one of the best ball handlers in NBA history.

Kyrie has also played for the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets before joining the Mavericks in 2023.

He has represented the United States in international competitions, winning gold medals at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Kyrie has been involved in several controversies throughout his career, including promoting conspiracy theories and refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, which led to him missing the majority of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Siblings

Kyrie has two siblings.

His older sister is named Asia Irving, who is a fashion designer and works in the fashion industry, having attended fashion school after graduating from Temple University.

Asia has been featured in multiple magazines, designs outfits for her brother and other athletes, and runs children’s clothing boutiques.

She also has her own fashion boutique called Sydney.

Asia was included in a traditional Native American naming ceremony alongside Kyrie, where they were welcomed into the tribal celebrations of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and given Lakota names.

Kyrie’s younger sister is named London Irving, who is 15 years old and plays basketball at the high school level.

London is the daughter of Drederick Irving, like Kyrie, and is considered a budding prospect in the early stages of her basketball career.

Parents

Kyrie’s parents are Drederick Irving and the late Elizabeth Irving.

Drederick is a former basketball player who played college basketball at Boston University and professionally in Australia.

Elizabeth tragically passed away due to a skin disease when Kyrie was just four years old.

After his mother’s death, Kyrie was raised by his father, Drederick, along with the help of his aunts.

Drederick made significant sacrifices to support Kyrie’s basketball dreams, including halting his own professional basketball career to bring Kyrie back to the United States to pursue his aspirations.

Kyrie has honored his father’s sacrifices and legacy by achieving success in the NBA and paying tribute to his father through his jersey number choices in the league.

Career

Kyrie was drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Throughout his career, he has established himself as one of the top players in the league, earning eight All-Star selections and being named to the All-NBA Team three times.

Known for his exceptional ball-handling skills, Kyrie has been a key player for various teams, including the Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and now the Mavericks.

He won an NBA Championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 and has been a significant contributor to his teams, averaging 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Despite facing controversies and challenges, Kyrie’s talent and impact on the court have solidified his status as a prominent figure in the NBA.