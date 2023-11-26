Kyrie Irving’s Hoops And Beyond: Unveiling Net Worth And Controversies

Kyrie Irving, the Australian-American basketball sensation, has not only left an indelible mark on the NBA courts but also carved a unique path filled with controversies and ventures. With a net worth of $90 million and a base salary of $37 million, Irving’s journey extends beyond the hardwood.

Kyrie Irving Net Worth

Kyrie Irving net worth stands at an impressive $90 million, complemented by an annual base salary of $37 million. Drafted as the first pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving’s prowess has been evident throughout his career, marked by an NBA championship title in 2016 with the Cavs and seven NBA All-Star appearances.

Controversial Stances

Irving’s journey has been intertwined with controversies, including his refusal to comply with New York City’s indoor COVID vaccination mandate, resulting in missed games and financial repercussions. His anti-vaccination stance, which he claims cost him $100 million, added a layer of complexity to his career. In November 2022, an antisemitic social media post further stirred controversy, leading to Nike terminating his endorsement contract in December 2022.

Early Life

Born on March 23, 1992, in Melbourne, Australia, Kyrie Irving’s unique journey includes a dual citizenship—holding both Australian and American passports. Raised in West Orange, New Jersey, after his mother’s passing when he was four, Irving’s childhood was shaped by his father’s basketball legacy and a deep conviction to play in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving NBA Career

Irving’s NBA career commenced with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, earning a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team in his debut season. Despite setbacks like injuries, he excelled, contributing significantly to the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship victory. A pivotal move to the Boston Celtics in 2018 marked a turning point, and later, he joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

In February 2023, Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, signifying a new chapter in his NBA journey.

Kyrie Irving Beyond Basketball

Kyrie Irving’s ventures extend beyond the basketball court. Notably, his portrayal of “Uncle Drew” in Pepsi Max commercials, later adapted into the film “Uncle Drew,” showcases his versatility. He has also dabbled in directing commercials and embraced acting with roles in Disney’s Kickin’ It and a voice acting stint on Family Guy.

Kyrie Irving Endorsements

Irving’s endorsement deals with Pepsi, Skullcandy, and Nike have significantly contributed to his earnings. His 2014 Nike contract, valued at $11 million per year, ended abruptly in December 2022 after Nike severed ties following the antisemitism controversy.

Between June 2017 and June 2018, Irving earned $36 million from salary and endorsements. Subsequent years reflected consistent high earnings, culminating in a three-year, $126 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks in 2023.

Personal Life

Kyrie Irving’s personal life includes fatherhood and a commitment to plant-based living during the 2016-2017 season. His connection to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, marked by his enrollment in 2021, highlights his dedication to honoring his Lakota heritage.