Lacey Chabert Siblings: A Look at the Actress’ Family Life

Lacey Chabert is an American actress and voice actress born on September 30, 1982, in Purvis, Mississippi.

She gained prominence as a child actress for her role as Claudia Salinger in the Fox television drama Party of Five (1994-2000).

Lacey has also provided voices for various animated series and films, including The Wild Thornberrys, Family Guy and DC Comics-related media.

In film, she has appeared in Lost in Space, Not Another Teen Movie, Daddy Day Care, Mean Girls and Black.

Additionally, Lacey has been featured in numerous magazine covers and has been referred to as the ‘Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies’.

She is married to David Nehdar and has a daughter.

Lacey has also ventured into business, writing a blog series for People magazine’s website and launching her own apparel line with HSN.

Siblings

Lacey has three siblings, namely Chrissy Chabert, T.J. Chabert and Wendy Chabert.

She grew up with them in Purvis, Lamar County, Mississippi, USA.

Wendy was an American model, fitness enthusiast and social media personality, but she sadly died of a heart attack at the peak of her career on November 24, 2021.

Lacey confirmed her sister’s death through an Instagram post.

Career

Lacey’s career began in the early 1990s when she was cast as the young Cosette in the Broadway production of Les Misérables.

This role led to further opportunities in the entertainment industry, including her breakout role as Claudia Salinger in the popular television series, Party of Five, which aired from 1994 to 2000.

During her time on the show, Lacey gained recognition for her acting skills and was nominated for several awards.

In 2004, she starred in the iconic film, Mean Girls, as Gretchen Wieners, a role that solidified her status as a talented and versatile actress.

Also Read: Joe Alwyn Siblings: Meet Thomas and Patrick

Lacey performance in Mean Girls is often considered one of the highlights of the film and has become a beloved character in pop culture.

She has also excelled in voice acting, lending her voice to various animated characters.

Lacey is best known for her work as Eliza Thornberry in The Wild Thornberrys and Meg Griffin in Family Guy.

Her voice acting skills have been praised for bringing depth and personality to the characters she portrays.

One of Lacey’s most notable roles is in Hallmark Channel movies, where she has starred in over 30 films.

Her work with the Hallmark Channel has earned her the title, Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies, and her performances are often met with critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Lacey’s work with Hallmark has also expanded to include unscripted projects, such as her recent announcement of a new unscripted series with the network.

Personal life

Lacey is married to David Nehdar, and they have a daughter named Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, born in September 2016.

Lacey and Nehdar have maintained a private relationship, with Chabert seldom discussing her husband or their marriage in interviews.

The couple kept their wedding a secret until after the new year in 2014, when Chabert announced on Twitter that she had married her “best friend” and “love of her life” a few weeks prior.