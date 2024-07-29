Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her Fiancé In Paris

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her Fiancé In Paris

    Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Lady Gaga.

    The actress and singer introduced Michael Polansky, her boyfriend of four years, as “my fiancé” to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who Lady Gaga met while attending an Olympic swimming competition on Sunday, as seen in a video posted to the PM’s TikTok page.

    The Oscar-winner was in Paris over the weekend to perform during the 2024 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony.

    CNN has reached out to a representative for Lady Gaga for comment.

    Lady Gaga and Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, first went public with their romance on Instagram during Super Bowl weekend in 2020.

    While the pair have notoriously been private throughout their relationship, Lady Gaga has shared some insight into their romance on her social media pages.

    “When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021, showcasing an elaborate floral arrangement that Polansky gave her for her birthday. “I love you honey. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”s

    She also made a rare comment alluding to Polansky during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that same year.

    “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she said at the time.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Lady Gaga Plays New Music on the Streets of Paris

    Lady Gaga Introduces Michael Polansky As Her Fiancé In Paris

     
    Jennifer Garner Was Holding Out For A Hero After Getting Stuck In An Elevator At Comic-Con