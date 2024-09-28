Laiatu Latu Siblings: Getting to Know Keleki

Laiatu Latu is a professional football defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

He played college football at Washington and UCLA, earning unanimous All-American honors and winning the Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Awards in 2023.

Latu was selected by the Colts as the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, marking him as the first defensive player drafted after 14 consecutive offensive selections.

He has quickly made an impact in his rookie season, showcasing strong pass-rushing abilities.

Siblings

Latu has a younger brother named Keleki, who also plays football and considers Laiatu a significant role model in his athletic career.

They grew up playing football and rugby together in Sacramento, California, which inspired Keleki to pursue football at the collegiate level.

College career

Latu began his college career at the University of Washington in 2019, where he played 12 games as a freshman, recording 16 tackles.

A neck injury sidelined him for the 2020 season, leading to a medical retirement announcement in 2021.

After receiving medical clearance, he transferred to UCLA, excelling in his two seasons there.

In 2022, he recorded 10.5 sacks and was named a comeback player. In 2023, he led the nation in tackles for loss and won the Ted Hendricks and Lombardi Awards.

Latu’s freshman year at the University of Washington showcased his potential as a defensive player.

However, a neck injury in 2020 led to significant health concerns, and he announced his medical retirement from football in early 2021.

After a year away from competitive football, Latu received medical clearance to play again. He decided to transfer to UCLA, where he would continue his football career.

In 2022, Latu had a standout year at UCLA, recording 10.5 sacks, which earned him recognition as one of the top defensive players in the nation.

His performance was particularly notable as he made a successful comeback from his previous injury.

The following year, Latu continued to excel, leading the NCAA in tackles for loss.

NFL career

Latu was selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft, making him the first defensive player chosen after a record 14 consecutive offensive picks.

This selection highlighted his exceptional talent and potential at the professional level.

As a rookie, Latu quickly made an impact on the Colts’ defense with his pass-rushing abilities and versatility on the line.

His transition from college to the NFL has been closely watched by fans and analysts alike, as he aims to establish himself as a key player for the team.

Latu is known for his explosive speed off the edge, strong tackling ability, and knack for disrupting plays in the backfield.

His experience playing both defensive end and linebacker gives him a unique perspective on defensive schemes, allowing him to adapt quickly at the professional level.

Latu’s journey from overcoming injury and adversity in college to becoming a first-round NFL draft pick is inspiring, and fans are eager to see how he will contribute to the Indianapolis Colts’ success in upcoming seasons.

Accolades

Latu has received numerous accolades throughout his college career, particularly highlighting his outstanding performance during the 2023 season.

He was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, recognizing him as the top defensive player in one of the most competitive conferences in college football.

Latu also won the prestigious Lombardi Award, becoming the first player in UCLA history to achieve this honor.

Additionally, he received the Ted Hendricks Award, which was awarded to the nation’s top defensive end, marking another historic first for UCLA.

Latu’s exceptional play earned him the title of Polynesian College Football Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2023, Latu led the nation in tackles for loss per game with an impressive average of 1.8 and ranked fourth in sacks per game at 1.08.

Over the course of the season, he recorded a total of 13 sacks and 49 tackles, along with two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Before his collegiate success, Latu also earned accolades during his high school career at Jesuit High School, where he was named First Team All-California as a senior.

During that season, he recorded 94 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks, showcasing his potential as a standout defensive player early on.