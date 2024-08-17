Laila Ali’s Net Worth

Laila Ali, a retired American professional boxer and daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali, has built an impressive net worth of $10 million. While her family name undoubtedly opened doors, Laila carved out her own path in the boxing world, establishing herself as one of the sport’s greatest female fighters. Her undefeated record, combined with her success as a television personality, has cemented her place as both a sports and entertainment icon.

Net Worth of Laila Ali

Laila Ali net worth stands at $10 million. Her financial success stems not only from her boxing career but also from her ventures in television and entertainment, where she continues to make her mark.

Early Life

Laila Amaria Ali was born on December 30, 1977, in Miami Beach, Florida, to Muhammad Ali and his third wife, Veronica Porché Ali. Growing up in the shadow of her famous father, Laila initially pursued a different path, becoming a manicurist by the age of 16. After high school, she attended Santa Monica College in California, where she earned a business degree. Before turning to professional boxing, Laila ran her own nail salon, demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit early on.

Boxing Career

Laila Ali began her boxing career at the age of 18, inspired by the trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin. During an interview on “Good Morning America” with Diane Sawyer, Laila announced her decision to become a professional boxer—a decision that initially concerned her father, who later supported her ambitions.

In 1999, Laila made her professional debut against April Fowler. The match attracted significant attention due to her father’s legacy, and Laila lived up to the hype, securing a knockout victory. Her second fight against Shadina Pennybaker ended in a TKO, marking another win. Over the next few years, Laila built an impressive undefeated streak, capturing the attention of boxing fans worldwide. Her growing popularity led to a much-anticipated match against Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, the daughter of Joe Frazier, in 2001. Laila won the match by majority decision, despite both fighters sustaining injuries.

Laila’s victory over Frazier-Lyde was a turning point for women’s boxing, as it was the first time two women headlined a pay-per-view event. After a brief hiatus, she returned to the ring in 2002, defeating notable fighters like Shirvelle Williams, Suzette Taylor, and Valier Mahfood. By the end of the year, Laila had added the WIBA and IWBF belts to her collection, solidifying her status as a world champion.

In 2003, Laila faced her inspiration, Christy Martin, and knocked her out in the fourth round. She continued her winning streak with victories over Nikki Eplion, Monica Nunez, and Gwendolyn O’Neil, claiming the IWBF Light Heavyweight title in the process. Laila’s dominance in the ring continued through 2005, with wins over Cassandra Ceiggar and Erin Toughill, the latter securing her the World Boxing Council title.

By 2006, Laila’s boxing career was winding down, but she still managed to deliver impressive performances, including a win against Shelley Burton. In 2007, she fought her final match against Gwendolyn O’Neil in South Africa, winning by TKO in the first round. Laila retired with an undefeated record of 24 wins, 21 of which were knockouts.

Entertainment Career

Beyond boxing, Laila Ali has enjoyed a successful career in entertainment. Her first television appearance came in 2000 with a role in “The Jersey.” Over the years, she appeared in various shows, including “One on One,” “George Lopez,” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” In 2007, Laila gained further fame by competing in season four of “Dancing with the Stars,” where she finished in third place despite having no prior dance experience.

In 2008, Laila co-hosted “American Gladiators” alongside Hulk Hogan, which led to further appearances on shows like “Celebrity Family Feud” and “The Early Show” as a correspondent. She continued to expand her television presence with roles in “The N’s Student Body,” “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” “Everyday Health,” and “The Biggest Loser.” Laila also hosted her own show on CBS, “All In with Laila Ali,” and “Late Night Chef Fight” on the FYI network. Her film debut came in 2014 with “Falcon Rising,” and she later competed on “The New Celebrity Apprentice” and appeared on “The Masked Singer.”

Controversies

Throughout her career, Laila faced criticism for allegedly avoiding high-profile fights. Critics claimed that other female boxers challenged her, but she declined the matches. Laila defended herself by explaining that negotiations often fell through due to unrealistic demands from her challengers. She also noted that these fighters knew they would fade into obscurity after facing her, leading them to demand excessive sums of money.

Personal Life

Laila Ali was married to boxer Johnny McClain from 2000 to 2005. In 2007, she married former NFL player Curtis Conway, and the couple has two children together. Despite her high-profile career, Laila has managed to maintain a relatively private family life.

Real Estate

In 2015, Laila and her husband Curtis Conway purchased a home in the Los Angeles suburb of Woodland Hills for $1.5 million. The property reflects Laila’s taste for luxury and comfort, befitting her status as both a boxing and entertainment star.