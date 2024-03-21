Lamu County Commissioner Louis Kipngetich Rono Dies After 27 Years In Service

County Commissioner of Lamu County Mr. Louis Kipngetich Rono has died after 27 years in the service.
It is reported that Mr. Rono died after a short illness.
Principal Secretary for Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Raymond Omollo mourned him as a diligent and dedicated man.
“Until his demise today, Mr. Rono was the County Commissioner, Lamu County. A diligent and dedicated National Government Administration Officer (NGAO), with over twenty-seven years of experience, the late Mr. Rono will be remembered for his selfishness in the service of others and the country,” PS Omollo stated.
Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
It is with a profound sense of sorrow that I have learnt about the untimely passing away of Mr. Louis Kipngetich Ronoh, after a short illness.
Until his demise today, Mr. Ronoh was the County Commissioner, Lamu County. A diligent and dedicated National Government Administrative… pic.twitter.com/nVsGmF5et3
— Dr. Raymond Omollo — CBS (@ray_omollo) March 21, 2024
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings