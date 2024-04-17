Lando Norris Siblings: The Norris Siblings and Their Sporting Success

Lando Norris is a British-Belgian racing driver currently competing in Formula One with McLaren.

He won the MSA Formula championship in 2015 and the Toyota Racing Series, Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula ONE TWO in 2016.

Lando made his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019, finishing 11 races in points and narrowly missing a top-10 championship placing.

He secured his first podium in 2020 and has consistently outperformed his more experienced teammates, including Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo.

Away from racing, Lando is known for his modest charm and artistic side, designing and painting his own race gear as a hobby.

Siblings

Lando has three siblings, an older brother named Oliver Norris, who was also involved in karting until 2014, and two younger sisters, namely Cisca and Flo Norris.

Notable, Flo is a successful equestrian show jumper rising through the ranks in the world of show jumping.

Parents

Lando’s parents are Adam Norris and Cisca Wauman.

Adam is a wealthy British businessman who made his fortune as a pensions manager and later founded his own electric scooter business, Pure Electric.

He is one of the richest people in Bristol and 501st in the UK.

Also Read: Harriet Tubman Siblings: Separated by Slavery, United by Love

Cisca is Belgian and hails from the Flanders region of Belgium.

The family lived in Bristol for some time but later moved to the Glastonbury area of Somerset so that Lando could attend the private school Millfield as a day boarder.

Career

Lando began his racing career in karting, where he quickly rose through the ranks and won numerous championships.

His success in karting caught the attention of McLaren, leading to his appointment as a test and reserve driver for the team in 2017.

Lando continued to impress in lower formulae, winning the FIA Formula 3 European Championship in 2017.

In 2019, he made his Formula One debut with McLaren, showcasing his talent and potential from the start.

Lando has since established himself as a consistent and competitive driver, earning multiple podium finishes and demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level of motorsport.

He secured his first Formula One podium at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, finishing third behind the two Ferraris.

This marked a significant milestone in his career, demonstrating his skill and potential in the competitive world of F1.

Lando has since achieved 13 more podium finishes, showcasing his consistent performance and ability to compete at the highest level.

Personal life

Lando is currently single, having previously dated Luisinha Oliveira, a Portuguese model, before their split in September 2022.

Oliveira is known for her work in the fashion industry and has a significant following on Instagram.

Lando has been candid about his relationship status and the challenges of dealing with rumors and public scrutiny regarding his personal life.