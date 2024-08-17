Larry Flynt’s Net Worth

Larry Flynt, the notorious American entrepreneur and publisher, left behind a legacy as a fierce advocate for free speech and a formidable figure in the adult entertainment industry. At the time of his death on February 10, 2021, Larry Flynt had amassed a net worth of $500 million. He was best known as the president of Larry Flynt Publications, the company behind the infamous magazine “Hustler.”

Larry Flynt net worth of $500 million was a testament to his business acumen and controversial career. His wealth was primarily generated from his ventures in publishing, adult entertainment, and other related industries.

Early Life

Larry Claxton Flynt Jr. was born on November 1, 1942, in Lakeville, Kentucky. He was the eldest child of Edith and Larry Claxton Flynt Sr., a World War II veteran and sharecropper. Tragedy struck early in Flynt’s life when his younger sister, Judy, passed away from leukemia at just four years old. The death led to the dissolution of his parents’ marriage, and Flynt was subsequently raised by his mother in Indiana, while his brother, Jimmy Ray, lived with their maternal grandmother in Kentucky.

Flynt’s rebellious nature emerged early. He dropped out of high school and ran away from home at 15, using a fake birth certificate to join the United States Army. After an honorable discharge, he drifted between Indiana and Kentucky, working odd jobs before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1960. He served as a radar operator on the USS Enterprise until his honorable discharge in 1964.

Larry Flynt Career

Flynt’s entrepreneurial journey began in 1965 when he purchased his mother’s bar in Dayton, Ohio, using $1,800 from his savings. The venture was a success, earning him $1,000 a week, which he reinvested into buying and refitting more bars. By 1968, Flynt had opened the Hustler Club in Dayton, a high-end bar featuring nude dancers. The concept quickly took off, leading to the establishment of Hustler Clubs in cities across Ohio, each generating substantial profits.

The Birth of Hustler Magazine

In 1972, Flynt launched a newsletter to promote his Hustler Clubs. As the publication gained popularity, Flynt faced financial difficulties due to the 1973 oil crisis. Rather than declaring bankruptcy, he took a bold step, transforming the Hustler Newsletter into a full-fledged adult magazine. The first issue of “Hustler” was published in July 1974, and by August 1975, it was selling over a million copies per month. Flynt’s decision to include explicit content, such as “pink-shots” (photos of open vulvas) and paparazzi pictures of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis sunbathing nude, sparked controversy but also fueled the magazine’s success.

In 1976, Flynt founded Larry Flynt Publications (LFP), a privately held company that would become a major player in the adult entertainment industry. He expanded his empire by establishing the Hustler Video film studio in 1998 and later acquiring VCA Pictures in 2003. In 2000, Flynt ventured into the casino industry with the opening of the Hustler Casino in Los Angeles.

Other Work and Contributions

Larry Flynt’s influence extended beyond adult entertainment. He published his autobiography, “An Unseemly Man: My Life as a Pornographer, Pundit, and Social Outcast,” in 1996. That same year, a film based on his life, “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” starring Woody Harrelson and Courtney Love, was released. Flynt made a cameo appearance in the movie, further cementing his place in popular culture.

In 2011, Flynt co-authored the book “One Nation Under Sex” with Columbia University history professor David Eisenbach, exploring the sex lives of America’s most powerful leaders.

Personal Life

Larry Flynt’s life was marked by both personal and professional challenges. In 1978, he survived an assassination attempt by white supremacist Joseph Paul Franklin, who targeted Flynt over an interracial photo shoot in Hustler. The shooting left Flynt paralyzed from the waist down, and he used a custom-made gold-plated wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Flynt was married five times and had four daughters and a son. His fourth wife, Althea, played a significant role in his business endeavors until her death in 1987. In 1998, he married Elizabeth Berrios, with whom he remained until his death.

Flynt’s relationship with his eldest daughter, Tonya Flynt-Vega, was strained after she became a Christian anti-pornography activist and publicly criticized “Hustler.” She even accused Flynt of sexually abusing her as a child, allegations he vehemently denied.

Political and Legal Activism

Larry Flynt was a staunch advocate for free speech and played a significant role in shaping the legal landscape of obscenity and parody laws in the United States. He was a self-described “civil libertarian to the core” with progressively liberal views. Flynt once ran for president as a Republican candidate in 1984 but later supported Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton.

Flynt was also known for exposing sexual scandals involving conservative politicians. During the 1998 impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton, Flynt offered $1 million for evidence of sexual misconduct, leading to the resignation of Bob Livingston, the incoming Republican House Speaker. He also offered a $1 million reward for information on Mitt Romney’s unreleased tax returns and $10 million for evidence that could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.