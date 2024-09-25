Larry Ogunjobi Siblings: Getting to Know Faith Ogunjobi

Larry Ogunjobi is a professional football defensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Charlotte, where he recorded 217 tackles and 13 sacks from 2013 to 2016.

Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Ogunjobi has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In March 2023, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Steelers worth $28.75 million.

Siblings

Larry has a younger sister named Faith.

While not much is publicly known about her, Larry has expressed pride in his family and often mentions the support he receives from them.

The bond between siblings can be a source of motivation, and it’s clear that family plays an important role in Larry’s life.

College career

Ogunjobi played college football at the University of Charlotte from 2013 to 2016, where he emerged as a standout player.

He was recruited to help build the program’s defensive line, as Charlotte had recently transitioned to a full NCAA Division I program.

Primarily playing as a defensive tackle, Ogunjobi showcased his versatility and athleticism throughout his college career.

Over the course of four years, he recorded impressive statistics, including 217 total tackles and 13 sacks.

His ability to disrupt opposing offenses also contributed significantly to his tackles for loss.

NFL career

Ogunjobi entered the NFL when he was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, going 65th overall.

This marked a significant milestone as he became one of the first players from Charlotte to be drafted into the NFL.

Also Read: Cameron Heyward Siblings: A Closer Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games and started in 11, recording 33 tackles and three sacks.

His strong performance quickly established him as a key player on the Browns’ defensive line.

Over the next few seasons, Ogunjobi continued to develop his skills; in 2019, he recorded a career-high 5.5 sacks and was recognized for his contributions against both the run and pass.

After four seasons with the Browns, Ogunjobi signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in March 2021.

This move was significant as it meant he would be competing against his former team.

During his first season with the Bengals, he had a breakout year, recording a career-high seven sacks and playing a crucial role in leading the team to Super Bowl LVI.

In March 2022, Ogunjobi signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a three-year contract worth $28.75 million, marking another chapter in his career as he joined one of the most storied franchises in NFL history.

He is known for his quick first step, agility for a player of his size (6’2″, 305 lbs), and relentless motor, making him an asset against both running plays and passing situations

Accolades

Ogunjobi has received several accolades throughout his football career, reflecting his performance and contributions on the field.

Notably, he was recognized for his strong play during the 2021 NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he recorded a career-high seven sacks and 49 tackles, leading to his selection as a key defensive player for the team.

His efforts helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl LVI that year.

In addition to his on-field achievements, Ogunjobi has been recognized for his academic success, graduating with a degree in Computer Science from the University of Charlotte.

His ability to balance athletics and academics has earned him respect beyond just football circles.