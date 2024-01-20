Late Bounedjah Header Secures Algeria a Draw Against Burkina Faso in AFCON Thriller

Algeria clinched a dramatic late draw against Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), securing their second consecutive draw in Group D and extending their streak of five AFCON games without a victory since claiming the championship in 2019 (D3, L2).

Despite an underwhelming draw against Angola in their opening match, Algeria entered this game as strong favorites, dominating the contest from the outset. The two-time AFCON champions created numerous opportunities in the first half, nearly breaking the deadlock after a mistake by Hervé Koffi. They came close again when Baghdad Bounedjah exploited a defensive error, narrowly missing the target.

Burkina Faso, struggling to clear their lines, survived a late scare in the first half, with Koffi denying Sofiane Feghouli from close range. Surprisingly, after enduring relentless Algerian attacks, Burkina Faso took the lead when Mohamed Konaté headed in a deep cross from Abdoul Tapsoba, extending their AFCON scoring streak to 16 matches.

Having not scored more than one goal in any of their last five AFCON games, Algeria needed at least two in the second half to keep their hopes of topping Group D alive, as Burkina Faso looked set to secure progression with a match to spare. Fortunately for Algerian fans, they leveled shortly after the break when a deflected free-kick fell to Nabil Bentaleb, whose shot was then converted by Bounedjah. Despite restoring parity, Bounedjah missed a chance to secure a brace, heading wide at the back post.

Issa Kaboré, instrumental in Burkina Faso’s previous victory over Mauritania, played a key role again as his team was awarded another penalty. This time, Rayan Aït-Nouri’s mistimed clearance caught Kaboré, allowing substitute Bertrand Traoré to net his second goal of the tournament from the spot.

With the crowd behind them, West Africa fought hard, but Bounedjah rescued a point with a powerful header from a corner, tying him for the top spot on the AFCON scoring charts. Burkina Faso, with four points, is in a favorable position to qualify from Group D, while Algeria, aiming to replicate their 1984 semi-final feat when Ivory Coast hosted AFCON, will likely need a win against Mauritania in their final group match to advance.