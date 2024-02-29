Late Casemiro Goal Propels Manchester United to FA Cup Quarterfinals

Manchester United secured a spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, thanks to a late 89th-minute goal from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The 32-year-old veteran headed in a low bouncing free kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, sealing the win and keeping United’s hopes alive in a challenging season.

Manager Erik ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with the crucial victory, highlighting the importance of scoring at the right moment. The goal, reminiscent of Mark Robins’ iconic header in 1989, was confirmed after a VAR check for offside, bringing relief and joy to the United fans at the City Ground.

Ten Hag emphasized the significance of every win for the team and praised their performance, urging them to maintain such standards in every game. The victory resurrects hopes for the 12-times FA Cup winners to lift a trophy in a season marked by challenges.

Also Read: Manchester United’s Transfer Woes: Flops Sancho and Van de Beek Exits Spark Scrutiny and Reflection

United, currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, faced a setback in their pursuit of a top-four finish and a Champions League berth with a recent loss to Fulham. The win against Nottingham Forest proves crucial for the team’s morale and ambitions.

Keeper André Onana shared his happiness about the hard-fought victory, stating that the team’s dedication and effort were rewarded. Acknowledging the difficulty of the game against a formidable opponent, Onana emphasized the expectation at Manchester United to secure victories.