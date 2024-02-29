fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Late Casemiro Goal Propels Manchester United to FA Cup Quarterfinals

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Casemiro
    Casemiro's late goal secured a much-needed win for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag: IMAGE/ESPN

    Manchester United secured a spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, thanks to a late 89th-minute goal from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

    The 32-year-old veteran headed in a low bouncing free kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, sealing the win and keeping United’s hopes alive in a challenging season.

    Manager Erik ten Hag expressed his satisfaction with the crucial victory, highlighting the importance of scoring at the right moment. The goal, reminiscent of Mark Robins’ iconic header in 1989, was confirmed after a VAR check for offside, bringing relief and joy to the United fans at the City Ground.

    Ten Hag emphasized the significance of every win for the team and praised their performance, urging them to maintain such standards in every game. The victory resurrects hopes for the 12-times FA Cup winners to lift a trophy in a season marked by challenges.

    Also Read: Manchester United’s Transfer Woes: Flops Sancho and Van de Beek Exits Spark Scrutiny and Reflection

    United, currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League, faced a setback in their pursuit of a top-four finish and a Champions League berth with a recent loss to Fulham. The win against Nottingham Forest proves crucial for the team’s morale and ambitions.

    Keeper André Onana shared his happiness about the hard-fought victory, stating that the team’s dedication and effort were rewarded. Acknowledging the difficulty of the game against a formidable opponent, Onana emphasized the expectation at Manchester United to secure victories.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Liverpool Clinches Carabao Cup in Thrilling Victory Over Chelsea

    Late Casemiro Goal Propels Manchester United to FA Cup Quarterfinals

     
    Chelsea secures FA Cup quarterfinal spot with dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X