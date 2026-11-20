In July 2026, Nelson Alfayo looked untouchable. With 9,941 votes counted in the Nyali MP opinion poll, Alfayo stood at 44.3%, nearly three times his nearest challenger. Elkana Jacob was fourth, on 9.4%, a name many voters were still placing.

By 17 November 2026, the picture had changed. Alfayo was still ahead, but his support had fallen to 27.9%. Elkana Jacob had climbed to 16.1%. In four months, Alfayo lost roughly 16 percentage points, while Elkana’s share nearly doubled.

This is not yet a lead change. But it is a momentum shift, and in Nyali, momentum is starting to matter more than money. With the 2027 general election in sight, Elkana Jacob is no longer a protest option.

He is a candidate poised to win.

The numbers tell a story of erosion

Candidate July 2026 17 Nov 2026 Change Nelson Alfayo 44.3% 27.9% Down 16.4 pts Abdikadir Dekow 16.3% 20.6% Up 4.3 pts Elkana Jacob 9.4% 16.1% Up 6.7 pts Said Abdalla 12.3% N/A N/A

Alfayo remains the front-runner. But the gap between “front-runner” and “inevitable” is closing. Elkana is not the only beneficiary; Abdikadir Dekow also gained, but Elkana’s trajectory is the one that signals a deeper shift in how Nyali voters are assessing the race. At 16.1% and rising, with the wind at his back, Elkana is now positioned to overtake Alfayo before 2027.

In a development that has intensified scrutiny, Polltrack has deleted the 17 November poll from its website, the same survey that showed Alfayo falling to 27.9% and Elkana rising to 16.1%.

The deletion has not been publicly explained. But the timing is telling. A poll that confirms a candidate’s decline should be a data point, not a deletion. When a polling firm removes its own November numbers after they show the once-dominant candidate losing ground, it raises an obvious question: was the poll withdrawn because it was wrong, or because it was right?

For Alfayo’s campaign, the deletion does not erase the trend. It amplifies it. Voters who were already questioning how his July lead was manufactured now have another reason to ask why the November number vanished. In Nyali, the disappearing poll has become part of the story, and it is not a story that helps the front-runner.

The decline followed Polltrack’s decision to restrict voting on its online opinion poll platform to users geo-located within Nyali constituency. Before that restriction, Alfayo’s support had been inflated by votes from outside Nyali; after it, his numbers fell sharply, a pattern that suggests his July lead depended heavily on non-resident input.

Alfayo’s July numbers were built on visibility, money and a well-oiled campaign. But they were also shadowed by questions.

Reports have alleged that Alfayo paid polling firms to inflate his support, including claims that he sought to be placed at 68% in earlier surveys. He has also faced court proceedings linked to allegations over Malindi NG-CDF bursary funds, with reports claiming tens of millions of shillings were involved and that some of the money was being channeled into his Nyali campaign.

These are allegations, not convictions. Alfayo is entitled to the presumption of innocence. But in politics, perception moves faster than the courts. Once voters begin to associate a name with “bought polls” and “missing public funds,” the glossy numbers start to look like liabilities rather than strengths.

That is what appears to be happening. Alfayo’s decline is not simply a dip. It is the sound of a paid-for lead losing its anchor in the real electorate, and the deletion of the November poll has only made the anchor chain more visible.

Elkana Jacob’s story is not one of sudden stardom. It is one of steady, credible positioning.

A former Star crime news photographer and later Nairobi County communications director under Mike Sonko, Elkana combines a media background with a criminology master’s and a public-safety profile. Mike Sonko has publicly endorsed him, describing him as a hardworking young leader and confirming that he is supporting his bid for Nyali. Elkana is running on the political vehicle associated with Sonko, which has been expanding its presence in Mombasa.

But Elkana’s most effective campaign tool has not been the party brand. It has been accountability.

He has repeatedly demanded that aspirants account for public money before asking voters for votes, including calls for those accused of misappropriating funds to return the money, seek forgiveness and then face the electorate. In a constituency where the leading candidate is fighting allegations of purchased polls and missing NG-CDF funds, that message lands differently.

Elkana is not promising miracles. He is promising a paper trail. And in Nyali, that is beginning to sound like change.

The November poll does not show Elkana winning yet. It shows something more important for his campaign: he is now in the conversation, and he is closing fast.

In July, Elkana was a protest option. By November, he was a credible alternative; still third, but gaining faster than anyone else in the top tier. Alfayo’s decline and Elkana’s rise are not isolated events. They are two sides of the same coin: Nyali voters are repricing the cost of backing a candidate whose popularity was manufactured rather than earned.

And now the poll that captured that repricing has been taken down. That deletion does not stop the momentum shift. It confirms that the numbers touched a nerve.

With Alfayo’s paid lead losing its grip and Elkana’s accountability-driven campaign surging, the trajectory points one way. Alfayo still leads, but his foundation is crumbling. Dekow is rising, but Elkana is the one with the wind at his back. By the time 2027 arrives, the numbers suggest Elkana Jacob will not just be competitive. He will be the one to beat.

Alfayo’s momentum is gone. Elkana’s momentum is real. And Polltrack’s deleted November poll is now part of the evidence.

In Nyali, the era of buying the scoreboard may be ending. The voters appear to be reading the fine print, and moving accordingly. Elkana Jacob is poised to win in 2027.