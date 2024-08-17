Lauren Boebert Has a Gaudy Hidden Tribal Tattoo Straight Out of the ’90s

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has a large tribal tattoo that harks back to Clinton-era fashions, a new photo shows.

A bikini shot of the Republican congresswoman posing in front of a pier in Lake Worth Beach, Florida reveals a massive geometric tattoo on the right side of her torso that wouldn’t be out of place at a nü-metal concert 25 years ago.

“We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren,” wrote Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who posted the photo on X. “Well then… there’s that!” Boebert replied.

It is unclear when the photo, in which Boebert is wearing a dark-colored top and leopard print bottoms, was taken or when the 37-year-old grandmother was inked. She does appear to be wearing an engagement or wedding ring on her left hand—she and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, finalized a divorce in October 2023 after marrying in 2007. They have four kids together.

Gaetz’s wife posted the image in support of another Republican, Anna Paulina Luna, after a resurfaced video of the Florida congress woman in a tight-fitting MAGA swimsuit from 2016 did the rounds on social media earlier this week.

Especially popular in alternative scenes in the late 1990s and early aughts, so-called tribal tattoos typically involve all-black geometric patterns vaguely modeled after or inspired by Indigenous and folk tattoos, especially those of Samoan, Polynesian, and Maori traditions.

Indeed, Boebert’s ink looks strikingly similar to many of the motifs in a well-known 1991 set of designs by Leo Zulueta, a Filipino American tattoo artist whose pioneering work inspired the rise of tribal tattoos.

In June, she credited God and her “Christian morals” when she won the Republican primary in Colorado’s 4th congressional district. Boebert bailed on the race in Colorado’s 3rd district, which she currently represents, for a safer seat, leading to allegations that she’s a carpetbagger.

Those “Christian morals” have come under question. Last year, Boebert and a date were kicked out of a Denver performance of Beetlejuice The Musical for vaping and groping each other, much to the dismay of attendees. “I simply fell short of my values,” she later wrote in an apology.

Earlier this year, she was pulled over for speeding 84 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone. Police body camera footage shows she blamed transmission problems with her car, and she was late to pay the fine she was assessed, ponying up the money after the case was scheduled for a court date.

Her 19-year old son, Tyler Boebert, is currently facing nearly two dozen charges, including four felony charges, for what local police in Colorado described as a “string of vehicle trespass and property thefts.” She became a grandmother last year when her then-17-year-old son’s partner gave birth to a son.

By Yahoo News