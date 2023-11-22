Lawyer Ahmednasir Claims Sakaja’s Aide Osman was Tortured by Abductors 

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdulahi came out in public with former South C Member of County Assembly Osman Khalif claiming he was tortured while in captivity.

Osman is an aide to Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja.

He was abducted by unknown people outside Sarit Centre and held for eight days before being released last week on Friday.

Osman has kept low profile since then and he has not come out to speak of his abduction despite his family crying for his release earlier on.

On Wednesday, Ahmednasir claimed it was police who abducted him.

“Mr Osman, the former MCA for South C, was abducted by policemen under the command of a powerful politician two weeks ago. Osman visited me in my law chambers today and narrated his heart-wrenching ordeal.”

“They held him for 8 days and tortured him brutally. Apparently, this powerful politician has special policemen from his tribe under his command and are independent of the normal police command structure,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a very worrying trend and President @WilliamsRuto must come openly and address this troublesome event of Mr. Osman and tell Kenyans why they are being abducted. It is worrying because Kenyans are being abducted, held for weeks, tortured, and then released.”

Read: Sakaja’s Aide Osman Freed Ahead of Court Sessions in Nairobi

“Mr. Osman’s case must be independently investigated and his abductors brought to book. We thought abduction ended the day the term of Uhuru Kenyatta ended…or…”

On Monday, police denied they were holding Osman and he is still missing.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said in court the probe into his disappearance is ongoing.

Amin was represented by Nairobi regional head of DCI Peter Njeru as earlier directed by Justice Chacha Mwita over the alleged abduction of Osman.

Njeru told the court that on November 10, at 1900hrs, a report of Osman’s alleged abduction was made by the wife of one Yasmin at Parklands police station.

Yasmin made an OB entry and reported that her missing husband was bungled to a Toyota pickup, silver in color registration number KCT 163H.

After receipt of the report and due to the seriousness of this issue, Njeru directed DCI Parklands office to take over the matter.

A request to NTSA in reference to the registration number of the double cabin pickup, KCT 163H was made to know ownership of the vehicle.

NTSA told the DCI that the vehicle was a PSV Toyota coach bus yellow in color belonging to Wasulu Logistics Limited.

“We formed an opinion that either the said double pickup was branded with the same number plates of the PSV Toyota coach. Alternatively Yasmin could have read the number wrongly,” said Njeru.

With this information, DCI sought to know whether there was any CCTV footage, which may have captured Osman and Yamin’s movement from Sarit Centre to the packing lot in order for them to see the alleged abductors.

“We made a request to the Sarit centre for the footage. Their response was that their CCTV cameras were only covering their premises and that where the alleged abduction took place it is a Nairobi County government parking lot,” said Njeru.

Read Also: IG, DCI Summoned to Court Over Missing Sakaja Aide Osman

The court heard that the scene of the alleged abduction was not covered by any CCTV.

They later requested Yasmin to avail the mobile phone of the abductee for data analysis but she is yet to comply.

Njeru told the judge that due to the seriousness of this issue, they intend to carry out cyber analysis at the scene of the alleged abduction with a view to identify any other number that would have been at the scene at that time.

“We appreciate the effort you have made but this is a citizen and the accusation before us is that it’s the police,” said the Judge.

Njeru requested they be given more time to probe the matter.

They were given until November 27 to come to court and confirm whether they have found Osman or not.

Sarit Centre Mall also told the court that they have supplied Lawyer Eric Theuri and Duncan Okatch with the CCTV footage as earlier directed by the court.

The two are representing Osman and the wife who are petitioners in the case.

Sarit told the court that the place where the alleged kidnapping is said to have occurred is not inside their mall.

They were however directed to file an affidavit detailing the same.

Safaricom on the other hand said they are not in the business of car tracking and they are not able to comply with an earlier order issued by the court.

The judge had said Safaricom should provide car tracking records of the vehicle used in the alleged abduction.

Osman had been under probe over claims of obtaining.