Lawyer Shot, Wounded by Gunmen Along Isiolo-Modogashe Road

An advocate of the High Court is admitted in hospital in serious condition after he was ambushed and shot by gunmen along the Isiolo-Modogashe Road.

Police said Anthony Gathitu Kabathi, a lawyer with the Kabathi and Company Advocates law firm in Nairobi was driving back to the city from a client meeting in Garissa when he was attacked near Laga Logo, about five kilometers from a police camp.

The incident happened on Sunday morning.

General Service Unit officers responding to a distress call from the public reported that the lawyer sustained severe gunshot wounds to his chest, left hand, thumb, and left side abdomen.

The team was alerted there was a man bleeding in a car that had veered off the road and stalled in a bush.

This was after the gunmen shot at the Land cruiser V8 that Kabathi was traveling in.

The car doors and boot were open and the driver was bleeding. He had been robbed of an unknown amount of money and valuables.

The GSU officers arrived at the scene in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, searched the area, and administered first aid to the lawyer before taking him to Isiolo Galaxy Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

There were plans to move him to Nairobi, police said.

The car was towed to the Isiolo Police Station.

Police said they suspect the gang was targeting the lawyer for cash and other valuables.