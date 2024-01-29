Lawyer Succumbs To Injuries After Being Shot By Gunmen On Isiolo-Modogashe Road

An advocate of the High Court succumbed to his injuries after a gun attack by suspected bandits on the Isiolo-Modogashe Road.

Police said Anthony Gathitu Kabathi, a lawyer with the Kabuthi and Company Advocates law firm in Nairobi was driving back to Nairobi from a client meeting in Garissa when he was attacked near Laga Logo, about five kilometers from a police camp.

He was admitted to hospital in serious condition after he was ambushed and shot by gunmen. He succumbed to the injuries later on Sunday night, a family friend said.

The incident happened Sunday morning.

“Sadly and unfortunately we lost Anthony. We are hurt,” said the family member who described the deceased as a hard-working man.

General Service Unit officers responding to a distress call from the public reported that the lawyer sustained severe gunshot wounds to his chest, left hand, thumb, and left side abdomen during the ambush.

The team was alerted there was a man bleeding in a car that had veered off the road and stalled in a bush.

This was after the gunmen shot at the Landcruiser V8 that Kabathi had injuring and forcing him to veer off the road.

The car doors and boot were open and the driver was bleeding. He had been robbed of unknown amount of money and property and the attackers were nowhere to be seen.

The GSU officers arrived at the scene in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle, searched the area, and administered first aid to the lawyer before transporting him to Isiolo Galaxy Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The car was taken to the Isiolo Police Station, who are investigating the incident.

Police said they suspect the gang was targeting the lawyer for cash and other valuables. The team is however investigating the attack.

The route is usually insecure and motorists are warned to be cautious whenever they use it.

Bandits roam the area amid government operations.