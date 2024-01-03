Lawyers To Hold Protests Next Week Over Ruto’s Attack on Judiciary

Kenyan lawyers will hold peaceful protests in the coming week in response to President William Ruto’s criticism of the judiciary and his promise to defy court orders that allegedly do not support government initiatives.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Eric Theuri on Wednesday said all advocates and legal professionals will wear yellow ribbons during the demonstrations to show their support for the judiciary and the rule of law.

Theuri pleaded with President Ruto to retract his remarks since they are creating a negative precedent for the legal system.

“We’re concerned as LSK that we begin the year with a dark cloud hovering around the justice system following remarks by the President. Those remarks are a threat to the rule of law…we want the President to retract or else they will send very bad signals,” he said.

“We remind the President that the same courts upheld his own election based on impartiality and at one time nullified another. The President should refrain from undermining the Judiciary.”

In addition, Theuri urged the President to stop making baseless accusations and instead provide the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) with the evidence against the alleged corrupt judges.

He pointed out that President Ruto’s assaults on the judiciary, which he carried out outside of the established legal framework, represent an authoritarian style of government.

“We call upon the President of Kenya to avail evidence of corruption to JSC. When a hyena wants to eat its children, it starts telling them that they smell like sheep,” said LSK boss.

“All advocates will put on yellow ribbons beginning next week to signify their support for the rule of law. We shall have a countrywide peaceful demonstrations to stand with the independence of the Judiciary. We shall match peacefully and petition the Attorney General.”

“If the President says he can’t obey court orders what happens to a mama mboga in court seeking justice.”