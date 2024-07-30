Leaders Welcome President Ruto’s Nomination Of Dorcas Oduor As AG

Leaders have welcomed President William Ruto’s decision to nominate Deputy DPP Dorcas Oduor as Attorney General.

Former LSK President Nelson Havi praised her appointment on social media, citing her impressive track record.

“A forthright courtroom advocate with a solid legal mind distinguished in public law practice and office administration, Dorcas Oduor SC is an appropriate choice for Attorney General. Congratulations, Madam Attorney General. Serve with distinction,” Havi wrote.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale also congratulated her, expressing his belief that she deserved the position.

“I am delighted to learn that Dorcas Oduor has been nominated to the position of Attorney General of Kenya,” he wrote, adding that Oduor could have been the Director of Public Prosecution since 2013.

Lawyer Donald B Kipkorir echoed similar sentiments, stating that no one deserved the position more than her.

“In 2018, I publicly endorsed my friend Dorcas Oduor to be our first woman DPP. She qualified but we know her Luo ethnicity was used against her that time,” he said.

“I am truly elated on her nomination by President William Ruto to be our first female Attorney General. She has the intellectual depth, humility, grace, and experience. With Shadrack Moses as her Solicitor General, the duo will finalize reforms in the Office of the Attorney General. God bless you, Dorcas!”

Dorcas Oduor is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and holds a Master of Arts in International Conflict Management (UoN), a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree (UoN), and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

If she passes the vetting process, she will succeed Justin Muturi, who has been nominated to serve as the Public Service Cabinet Secretary.

President Ruto also nominated Beatrice Askul Moe as the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs (EAC) & Regional Development.